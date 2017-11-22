The Used announce UK and European tour

The Used will play 8 dates across the UK and Europe in February in support of new album The Canyon

The Used have announced a run of tour dates across the UK and Europe for early next year.

They’ll play the shows throughout February in support of their latest album The Canyon, which was released in October via Hopeless Records.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2014’s Imaginary Enemy, vocalist Bert McCracken said: “I’ve learned as an artist that a great idea is such a gift. If I don’t stop whatever it is I’m doing, even if while driving, if I don’t pull over at that moment, then maybe I didn’t deserve the idea to begin with.

“I learned to respect and worship the ideas in that way, that they are and will always be something sacred. Stopping in that moment was a brand new approach for us during this process.”

Tickets will go on sale from 9am on Friday (November 24) via the band’s website.

Find a full list of tour dates below.