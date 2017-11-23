 Skip to main content

I Prevail team up with Kyle Gass in Already Dead video

News / Just Now / by Scott Munro

Watch I Prevail get their revenge on an internet troll in video for Already Dead - lifted from their new album Lifelines

I Prevail have launched a video for their track Already Dead.

The song features on the Michigan outfit’s latest studio album Lifelines, which was released in October via Fearless Records.

The video was directed by Samuel Halleen and stars Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass, who plays the role of a vengeful internet troll. As the video unfolds, the band get their revenge on the social media pest.

Guitarist Steve Menoian says: “We wanted to make a video for Already Dead because it gets a great reaction live and is so much fun to play.

“When Kyle Gass agreed to collaborate with us, it became a bucket list dream come true.”

I Prevail are currently on the road across North America on their Rage On The Stage tour. Find a list of their remaining shows below.

Lifelines is now available to purchase.

I Prevail remaining Rage On The Stage 2017 tour dates

Nov 24: Detroit Masonic Temple, MI
Nov 25: Fort Wayne Pieres, IN
Nov 26: Grand rapids The Intersection, MI
Nov 28: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA
Nov 29: Columbus Express Live, OH
Dec 01: Wichita The Cotillion, KS
Dec 02: Clive 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Linkin Park share Chester Bennington tribute show video recap
Iron Maiden introduce Trooper Eddie to Legacy Of The Beast
Eagles announce North American tour
King Crimson announce Uncertain Times UK and European tour
Guitars signed by Slash, Viv Campbell and more to be auctioned for charity
Anneke van Giersbergen on "awesome" Vuur track Freedom - Rio
Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals detail new album
Dirty Thrills add extra UK tour dates
The Used announce UK and European tour
Gandalf’s Fist reveal new lineup and announce Christmas single
Queens Of The Stone age announce huge Finsbury Park show
Heavy Scotland reveals first 4 bands for 2018
The Answer's Cormac Neeson announces solo album
Paul Stanley slams Marilyn Manson over Charles Manson tweet
Dave Mustaine pays tribute to Malcolm Young
Guitars signed by Slash, Viv Campbell and more to be auctioned for charity
Dirty Thrills add extra UK tour dates
Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals detail new album
Brian Johnson pays tribute to Malcolm Young
