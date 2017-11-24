Google take action against secondary ticket market

Google announce new regulations to help combat inflated prices on secondary ticket market

Google have announced new global resale regulations in a bid to crack down on the sale of concert tickets at inflated prices on the secondary market.

Fans often have to pay prices well above their face value through websites including StubHub, Viagogo and Get Me In. But Google will now put measures in place to help fans get a fairer deal.

From March, resale sites will be forced to let customers know if their prices are higher than face value, while they’ll also be stopped from claiming to be an official source of tickets when they are, in fact, selling them second-hand.

Ticket resellers will also need to be certified by Google from January before they can advertise via the company’s AdWords service, which allows businesses to pay to be displayed at the top of Google rankings.

A statement from the FanFair Alliance reads: “This is a very welcome development, with potential to make the ticket-buying process far less complex for consumers."