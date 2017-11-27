Lower Than Atlantis announce 2018 UK tour

Lower Than Atlantis will play 22 dates across the UK in April and May next year - including hometown show at the Watford Colosseum

Lower Than Atlantis have announced a 22-date UK tour for next year.

Mike Duce, Ben Sansom, Eddy Thrower and Declan Hart will kick off with a performance at Lincoln’s Engine Shed on April 2 and wrap up with a set at Sheffield’s Plug on May 14. They’ll also play a hometown show at Watford’s Colosseum on April 13.

Lead singer Duce says: “It’s been nearly four years since we did a regional run in the UK and we can’t wait to get to some towns that we haven’t even been to before.

“We’ve got an amazing package being announced later on too plus a homecoming show in Watford, which will be massive.

“Grab your mates and get tickets quick as these rooms aren’t the biggest!”

Tickets will be available from 9am on November 30 (Thursday) via SeeTickets.

Lower Than Atlantis released their fifth studio album Safe In Sound earlier this year via Easy Life Records/Red Essential.