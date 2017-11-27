 Skip to main content

Moose Blood announce new single Talk In Your Sleep

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Moose Blood will release new track Talk In Your Sleep on December 4 - and make sheet music available so fans can play along ahead of official launch

Moose Blood have announced that they'll unveil a new single next month.

It’s titled Talk In Your Sleep and it’ll arrive on December 4 – but the UK outfit have made the sheet music available so fans can play along ahead of the song’s official release.

Moose Blood say: “We will be releasing the first song from our upcoming new album in the coming weeks. The song is called Talk In Your Sleep.

“We wanted to make the sheet music for the melody and lyrics available before you hear the studio version of the song.

“We would love to encourage people to pick up musical instruments and use their voices to create their own interpretations of the song before it's released.”

They add: “Music is such an incredible thing and how different people interpret music is something that has always fascinated us.

“We want to put this out there to encourage people to learn, embrace, interpret and enjoy music in their own way. We look forward to sharing our version of the song with you all soon.”

A free PDF of the sheet music is available in exchange for a name and email address from the band’s official website.

Last month, Moose Blood announced a seven-date UK tour. Find the dates below.

Moose Blood 2018 UK tour dates

Mar 02: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 03: Manchester Academy
Mar 05: Glasgow QMU
Mar 06: Newcastle O2 Academy
Mar 08: Birmingham O2 Institute
Mar 09: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 10: London Roundhouse

