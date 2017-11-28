 Skip to main content

Listen to new Nervus track Sick Sad World

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Nervus release their new single Sick Sad World - taken from upcoming album Everything Dies

Nervus have released a stream of their brand new track titled Sick Sad World.

It will feature on the band’s upcoming second album Everything Dies, which is set to arrive on March 9 via UK independent label Big Scary Monsters and is now available for pre-order.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2016’s Permanent Rainbow, the band’s Em Foster says: “I think the theme of the album is actually quite positive, with each and every point made about the shit that you face in life and in death, there’s an offer of hope.

“Fighting to keep things in perspective, that’s what Everything Dies is about. It’s not easy, it’s not pretty, and it’s not always possible on your own or even possible at all, and it’s about grappling with that.”

Nervus will support Creeper on their upcoming December UK tour. Find a list of dates below, along with the Everything Dies cover art and tracklist.

Nervus Everything Dies tracklist

  1. Congratulations
  2. Nobody Loses
  3. Sick Sad World
  4. Recycled Air
  5. It Follows
  6. Skin
  7. Medicine
  8. The Way Back
  9. Hold Tight
  10. Fall Apart

Nervus 2018 UK tour dates with Creeper

Dec 03: Glasgow O2 ABC
Dec 04: Birmingham O2 Institute
Dec 05: Bristol Trinity Center
Dec 07: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Dec 09: Manchester Albert Hall
Dec 10: Southampton O2 Guildhall

