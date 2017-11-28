Nothing More share Don’t Stop video featuring Jacoby Shaddix

The song is taken from the band’s latest album The Stories We Tell Ourselves, which launched earlier this year via Better Noise Records.

The track features a guest vocal performance from Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix, who also appears in the video.

A statement reads: “The album saw frontman Jonny Hawkins once again baring the soul of Nothing More as his bandmates Mark Vollelunga on guitar, Daniel Oliver on bass and Ben Anderson on drums craft a sonic palette comprised of elements ranging from progressive metal to pop.”

Nothing More are currently on tour across Europe. Find a list of their remaining live dates below.

Earlier today, it was announced that Nothing More’s Go To War had been nominated in the Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song categories for next year’s Grammy’s. The band are also on the shortlist for Best Rock Album for The Stories We Tell Ourselves.

Main picture: Alysse Gafkjen