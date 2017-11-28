 Skip to main content

Nothing More share Don’t Stop video featuring Jacoby Shaddix

News / 34 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Nothing More launch video for their track Don’t Stop - featuring a guest performance from Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix

Nothing More have shared a video for their track Don’t Stop.

The song is taken from the band’s latest album The Stories We Tell Ourselves, which launched earlier this year via Better Noise Records.

The track features a guest vocal performance from Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix, who also appears in the video.

A statement reads: “The album saw frontman Jonny Hawkins once again baring the soul of Nothing More as his bandmates Mark Vollelunga on guitar, Daniel Oliver on bass and Ben Anderson on drums craft a sonic palette comprised of elements ranging from progressive metal to pop.”

Nothing More are currently on tour across Europe. Find a list of their remaining live dates below.

Earlier today, it was announced that Nothing More’s Go To War had been nominated in the Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song categories for next year’s Grammy’s. The band are also on the shortlist for Best Rock Album for The Stories We Tell Ourselves.

Main picture: Alysse Gafkjen

Nothing More 2018 European tour dates

Nov 28: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic
Nov 30: Vienna Chelsea, Austria
Dec 01: Milan Legend Club, Italy
Dec 02: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Dec 04: Amstersam Melkweg, Netherlands
Dec 05: Paris Les Etoiles, France
Dec 06: London Dingwalls, UK
Dec 08: Birmingham O2 Institute3, UK
Dec 09: Glasgow Cathouse, UK
Dec 10: Manchester Sound Control, UK
Dec 12: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium
Dec 13: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Dec 14: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany

