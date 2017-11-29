Billy Corgan shares his weird and wonderful 40-minute film Pillbox

Billy Corgan has shared his 40-minute film titled Pillbox online.

It’s filmed in the style of a silent movie and features music from the Smashing Pumpkins mainman’s new solo album Ogilala, which arrived last month.

The film was inspired by a hero’s journey and was written by Corgan and directed by Corgan and his longtime collaborator Linda Strawberry.

Corgan says: “I thought it was a different approach to listening to an album, to watch it in essence with a related, albeit non-linear, silent movie. Art is art. And together the two pieces create a work unto itself.”

Pillbox was shown in cinemas in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and London in October and stars Anna Steers, Hardeep Manak, Harry Holmes, Rai Quartley, Kalpana Pot, Paul Seroka, Los Angela, Amelya Hensley and Ike Catcher.

Last month, Corgan reported that he was open to the idea of a reunion with the original Smashing Pumpkins lineup, with drummer Jimmy Chamberlin previously saying that talks were under way to possibly play live shows together at some point next year.