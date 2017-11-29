 Skip to main content

Only 27% of young music fans want phones banned at live shows

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Ticket site Skiddle question 1200 music fans in new study and find the majority are happy with the use of phones at gigs

Ticket website Skiddle has carried out a survey of music fans between the ages of 16-30 to discover their opinion about using phones at live shows.

A total of 1200 people responded to the study, which found that only 27% of them wanted to see phones banned at gigs.

Of those 27%, 37% said they were distracting, 34% reported that phones took away from the experience, 20% were unhappy as they blocked the view of the artists, and 8% said filming and taking photographs was disrespectful to the band or artist.

More than half of the 74% who didn’t want phones banned said they “capture footage because they like to relive the experience once they have left the event.”

A total of 24% like to share the experience on social media, while 13% reported that they have the right to use the phone as they’ve purchased a ticket.

Artists including A Perfect Circle, Green Day, Sebastian Bach, Corey Taylor and Disturbed have been vocal about their opposition to fans using phones during live sets.

However, Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares reported last year that fans have the right to use their phones if they wish.

He said: “What does it matter? It doesn't fucking matter. They should just worry about doing their show. And if a kid wants to watch the show through the phone, then that's fine – he already paid for the ticket.”

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 13 Oct 2017 20% Off Eyesore Merch for TeamRock+ Members!
Feature / 7 days ago The best rock magazine subscription deals 2017
News / 6 hours ago Billy Corgan shares his weird and wonderful 40-minute film Pillbox
News / 2 hours ago Knock it out the park with Pearl Jam’s online baseball game

From the archive

Why you should never ever use your Smartphone at a gig (and, OK, when you can)
Feature / 18 days ago
Why you should never ever use your Smartphone at a gig (and, OK, when you can)
Previous BILLY CORGAN SHARES HIS WEIRD AND WONDERFUL 40-MINUTE FILM PILLBOX
Next  

Latest News

Sons Of Apollo announce US tour dates
News / 29 minutes ago
Sons Of Apollo announce US tour dates
News / 49 minutes ago
GWAR fans sign up to bone marrow donor registry to help guitarist
News / 2 hours ago
Knock it out the park with Pearl Jam’s online baseball game
News / 3 hours ago
Paul Draper to support Steven Wilson in the US
News / 3 hours ago
Watch Machine Head play Now We Die live
News / 5 hours ago
Rob Zombie narrates new Charles Manson documentary
News / 5 hours ago
Mabel Greer’s Toyshop ready new album The Secret
News / 6 hours ago
Billy Corgan shares his weird and wonderful 40-minute film Pillbox
News / 7 hours ago
Listen to previously unreleased Napalm Death track Nurse The Hunger
News / 8 hours ago
Blueneck Offer Fans Free Download
More News

Get Involved

Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions

Trending News

Marilyn Manson, Babymetal and more confirmed for Download 2018
News / 1 day ago
Marilyn Manson, Babymetal and more confirmed for Download 2018
AC/DC's Malcolm Young remembered at private funeral service
News / 1 day ago
AC/DC's Malcolm Young remembered at private funeral service
Nightwish announce Decades album and North American/European tour
News / 1 day ago
Nightwish announce Decades album and North American/European tour
Chris Cornell, Foo Fighters, Mastodon lead Grammy 2018 nominations
News / 1 day ago
Chris Cornell, Foo Fighters, Mastodon lead Grammy 2018 nominations
Listen to snippet of explosive new Judas Priest track Firepower
News / 2 days ago
Listen to snippet of explosive new Judas Priest track Firepower
Metallica team up with Starbucks and Spotify for charity
News / 1 day ago
Metallica team up with Starbucks and Spotify for charity
Billy Corgan shares his weird and wonderful 40-minute film Pillbox
News / 6 hours ago
Billy Corgan shares his weird and wonderful 40-minute film Pillbox
Nothing More share Don’t Stop video featuring Jacoby Shaddix
News / 1 day ago
Nothing More share Don’t Stop video featuring Jacoby Shaddix
The White Buffalo launches fighty, boozed-fuelled Avalon video
News / 1 day ago
The White Buffalo launches fighty, boozed-fuelled Avalon video

Promoted

Top