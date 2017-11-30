Lawnmower Deth and 80s pop star Kim Wilde team up for anti-Christmas single

Thrash legends Lawnmower Deth have collaborated with 80s pop star Kim Wilde for the anti-Christmas track F U Kristmas - out tomorrow

UK thrash icons Lawnmower Deth have teamed up with 80s pop star Kim Wilde to record an anti-Christmas song.

It’s titled F U Kristmas and it’ll officially launch tomorrow (December 1) via Wildflower Records.

Wilde joined Lawnmower Deth onstage at Download 2016 – and says that a collaboration was "bound to happen" as a result of that performance, which she calls “a personal highlight of my career.”

Lawnmower Deth covered Wilde’s 1981 hit Kids In America back in 1991, which Wilde has previously said was her favourite version of the song.

Wilde adds: “Lawnmower Deth came up with the idea of us collaborating on a Christmas tune and I said yes immediately, feeling our worlds had become inextricably linked”.

Lawnmower Deth vocalist Pete Lee’s reports that the single is “the greatest project we’ve been involved in” and adds: “Working on a Christmas single together, some would say it’s the most bizarre juxtaposition since KLF and Extreme Noise Terror at the Brit Awards. I prefer a bunch of loveable chancers married with pure pop royalty.”