Listen to new Senses Fail track Double Cross

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Senses Fail release their new single Double Cross and unveil the studio album If There Is Light, It Will Find You

Senses Fail have released a stream of their brand new single titled Double Cross.

The US outfit have launched the track and announced details of their new studio album If There Is Light, It Will Find You, which will arrive on February 16 via Pure Noise Records.

The follow-up to 2015’s Pull The Thorns From Your Heart was produced by Beau Burchell and marks the first time that vocalist Buddy Nielsen has fully written a full album alone.

A statement on the record reads: “Nielsen experienced life-altering shifts over the past two years that have contributed directly to the making of this record.

“The band has always been known for pushing boundaries lyrically and addressing topical issues from stage during a live show, but this time around you can feel the weight of uncontrollable stressors wearing down on Buddy as he navigates the listener through his personal life, from song to song.”

If There Is Light, It Will Find You is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Senses Fail If There Is Light, It Will Find You tracklist

  1. Double Cross
  2. Elevator To The Gallows
  3. New Jersey Makes, The World Takes
  4. Gold Jacket, Green Jacket…
  5. First Breath Last Breath
  6. Ancient Gods
  7. Is It Gonna Be The Year
  8. You Get So Alone At Times It Just Makes Sense
  9. Orlando And A Miscarriage
  10. Shaking Hands
  11. Stay What You Are
  12. If There Is Light, It Will Find You

