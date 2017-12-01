 Skip to main content

The National explore the Dark Side Of The Gym in new video

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Watch video for Dark Side Of The Gym - the latest track from The National’s album Sleep Well Beast

The National have released a video for their track Dark Side Of The Gym.

The song has been taken from the Ohio outfit’s seventh studio album Sleep Well Beast, which arrived in September this year via 4AD.

A statement on the promo reads: “The National are pleased to release the video for Dark Side Of The Gym, directed, choreographed and starring New York City Ballet Resident Choreographer and soloist Justin Peck, with executive production by former Miami City Ballet dancer turned filmmaker Ezra Hurwitz.

“Also featuring fellow former Miami City Ballet mentor and Principal dancer Patricia Delgado, the video finds the duo gracefully move around a balloon-filled auditorium.”

The band, who this week were nominated for Grammys in the Best Alternative Music and Best Recording Package, are currently on tour across North America.

They’ve lined up a run of shows in Australia, New Zealand, South America and Europe in 2018 – including a headline set at the inaugural All Points East festival at London’s Victoria Park on June 2.

Find a full list of The National’s tour dates below.

Main picture: Graham MacIndoe

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 02 Oct 2017 Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
News / 2 hours ago Watch Corrosion Of Conformity’s trippy new animated video
News / 6 hours ago Big Big Train get festive in Merry Christmas video
Feature / 8 days ago The best rock magazine subscription deals 2017

The National 2017/2018 tour dates

Dec 01: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC
Dec 02: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, BC
Dec 04: Philadelphia Verizon Hall, PA
Dec 07: Montreal Metropolis, QC
Dec 08: Montreal Metropolis, QC
Dec 09: Toronto Sony Centre, ON
Dec 10: Hamilton Place Theatre, ON
Dec 11: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY
Dec 12: Chicago Civic Opera House, IL
Dec 13: Chicago Civic Opera House, IL
Jan 19: Los Angeles The Forum, CA
Jan 20: Las Vegas The Joint, NV
Jan 23: Mexico City CDMX Pepsi Center, Mexico
Feb 21: Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Australia
Feb 22: Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Australia
Feb 25: Auckland Villa Maria Winery, New Zealand
Feb 27: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia
Mar 01: Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Australia
Mar 16-18: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina
Mar 16-18: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile
Mar 23-25: Bogota Festival Estereo Picnic, Colombia
Mar 24: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil
Jun 02: London All Points East Festival, UK
Jun 07: Aarhus Northside Festival, Denmark
Jun 08: Helsinki Sideways Festival, Finland
Jun 15: Dublin Donnybrook Stadium, Ireland
Jun 16: Dublin Donnybrook Stadium, Ireland
Jul 13: Lisbon Nos Alive, Portugal

Previous LISTEN TO NEW SENSES FAIL TRACK DOUBLE CROSS
Next  

Latest News

Abbath head up Incineration Fest 2018
News / 34 minutes ago
Abbath head up Incineration Fest 2018
News / 59 minutes ago
Perfect Beings premiere kaleidoscopic video for Anunnaki - Patterns Of Light
News / 2 hours ago
Watch Corrosion Of Conformity’s trippy new animated video
News / 3 hours ago
Rick Parfitt solo album Over And Out to receive posthumous release
News / 3 hours ago
Listen to Five Finger Death Punch cover The Offspring’s Gone Away
News / 4 hours ago
Joe Payne announces his return to music
News / 5 hours ago
Pearl Jam announce European Tour
News / 6 hours ago
Big Big Train get festive in Merry Christmas video
News / 21 hours ago
Saxon unleash video for new track Thunderbolt
News / 22 hours ago
Listen to new Senses Fail track Double Cross
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions

Trending News

Dave Mustaine blames Lars Ulrich for No Life ’Til Leather delay
News / 23 hours ago
Dave Mustaine blames Lars Ulrich for No Life ’Til Leather delay
Pearl Jam announce European Tour
News / 5 hours ago
Pearl Jam announce European Tour
Listen to Joe Satriani’s rollicking new track Headrush
News / 1 day ago
Listen to Joe Satriani’s rollicking new track Headrush
Lawnmower Deth and 80s pop star Kim Wilde team up for anti-Christmas single
News / 1 day ago
Lawnmower Deth and 80s pop star Kim Wilde team up for anti-Christmas single
Listen to Five Finger Death Punch cover The Offspring’s Gone Away
News / 3 hours ago
Listen to Five Finger Death Punch cover The Offspring’s Gone Away
Only 27% of young music fans want phones banned at live shows
News / 1 day ago
Only 27% of young music fans want phones banned at live shows
AC/DC's Malcolm Young remembered at private funeral service
News / 3 days ago
AC/DC's Malcolm Young remembered at private funeral service
Listen to new Senses Fail track Double Cross
News / 22 hours ago
Listen to new Senses Fail track Double Cross
Watch Corrosion Of Conformity’s trippy new animated video
News / 2 hours ago
Watch Corrosion Of Conformity’s trippy new animated video

Promoted

Top