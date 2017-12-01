The National explore the Dark Side Of The Gym in new video

The National have released a video for their track Dark Side Of The Gym.

The song has been taken from the Ohio outfit’s seventh studio album Sleep Well Beast, which arrived in September this year via 4AD.

A statement on the promo reads: “The National are pleased to release the video for Dark Side Of The Gym, directed, choreographed and starring New York City Ballet Resident Choreographer and soloist Justin Peck, with executive production by former Miami City Ballet dancer turned filmmaker Ezra Hurwitz.

“Also featuring fellow former Miami City Ballet mentor and Principal dancer Patricia Delgado, the video finds the duo gracefully move around a balloon-filled auditorium.”

The band, who this week were nominated for Grammys in the Best Alternative Music and Best Recording Package, are currently on tour across North America.

They’ve lined up a run of shows in Australia, New Zealand, South America and Europe in 2018 – including a headline set at the inaugural All Points East festival at London’s Victoria Park on June 2.

Find a full list of The National’s tour dates below.

Main picture: Graham MacIndoe