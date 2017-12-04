 Skip to main content

Depeche Mode & Liam Gallagher to headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2018

News / 57 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Depeche Mode, Liam Gallagher, The Killers and Kasabian will headline next year’s Isle Of Wight Festival - tickets now on sale

Depeche Mode, Liam Gallagher, The Killers and Kasabian have been named as headliners for next year’s Isle Of Wight Festival.

It will take place between June 21-24, at Seaclose Park, Newport, and is the event’s 50th anniversary. Other artists confirmed today are Van Morrison, The Script, Blossoms and James Bay.

John Giddings of the Isle Of Wight Festival says: “Next year’s lineup brings together the best bands of the moment. This is a special year as it celebrates 50 years since the festival’s first incarnation, so it’s fantastic to celebrate with returning artists and those appearing for the first time.”

Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore adds: “We are looking forward to seeing you at The Isle of Wight Festival in 2018.”

The first Isle Of Wight Festival was first held in 1968, with artists including The Doors, The Who and Jimi Hendrix all playing at the event.

It was resurrected in 2002 and has seen headline sets from Foo Fighters, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and Fleetwood Mac.

Tickets for the festival are now on sale via the official festival website.

