The Blockheads & Sham 69 to headline Undercover Festival 2018

The Blockheads and Sham 69 have been confirmed for next year’s Undercover Festival in the UK - a 2-day celebration of alternative music

Organisers of the UK’s Undercover Festival have confirmed that The Blockheads and Sham 69 will headline next year’s event.

It’ll take place at the Dreamland Margate, Kent, on April 13 and 14, 2018, with tickets now available from the official website.

Festival Organiser Mick Moriarty says: “When we said it was the home we were looking for since we started as a festival in 2013, we meant it and I am pleased to be able to announce that we will be back at Dreamland Margate for 13th & 14th April 2018”

“It looks as if the move to April is working and appealing to many, our advice is get in quick as it looks like this one will be selling out soon.

“Plans are in place for an even better Undercover VI, we are putting the finishing touches to what we believe is a mouth-watering alternative music event.

“I thought we could not beat the lineup we had for 2017, but I think we may have, our message to everyone is come along and see what all the fuss is about.”

Sham 69 frontman Jimmy Pursey adds: “I know it's taken a long walk to talk the talk in the garden, we have taken a long time to listen to Mick Moriarty asking us to come to Undercover Festival at Margate. Well, all right – see you there in April we are looking forward to it!”

A further two artists are still to be announced and will be revealed in due course. Find a list of confirmed bands for Undercover 2018 below.