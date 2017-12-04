 Skip to main content

The Blockheads & Sham 69 to headline Undercover Festival 2018

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

The Blockheads and Sham 69 have been confirmed for next year’s Undercover Festival in the UK - a 2-day celebration of alternative music

Organisers of the UK’s Undercover Festival have confirmed that The Blockheads and Sham 69 will headline next year’s event.

It’ll take place at the Dreamland Margate, Kent, on April 13 and 14, 2018, with tickets now available from the official website.

Festival Organiser Mick Moriarty says: “When we said it was the home we were looking for since we started as a festival in 2013, we meant it and I am pleased to be able to announce that we will be back at Dreamland Margate for 13th & 14th April 2018”

“It looks as if the move to April is working and appealing to many, our advice is get in quick as it looks like this one will be selling out soon.

“Plans are in place for an even better Undercover VI, we are putting the finishing touches to what we believe is a mouth-watering alternative music event.

“I thought we could not beat the lineup we had for 2017, but I think we may have, our message to everyone is come along and see what all the fuss is about.”

Sham 69 frontman Jimmy Pursey adds: “I know it's taken a long walk to talk the talk in the garden, we have taken a long time to listen to Mick Moriarty asking us to come to Undercover Festival at Margate. Well, all right – see you there in April we are looking forward to it!”

A further two artists are still to be announced and will be revealed in due course. Find a list of confirmed bands for Undercover 2018 below.

Undercover Festival 2018 lineup so far

Friday, April 13

The Blockheads
Eddie & The Hot Rods
Rowdy Radiation (The Specials) & The Skabilly Rebels
Sonic Boom Six
XSLF
Sex Pistols Experience
Witchdoktors
King Punch
Skaciety
The Committed
Hazard
Russ Crimewave

Saturday, April 14

Sham 69
Chelsea
Peter & The Test Tube Babies
Kirk Brandon Akoustic with Sam Sansbury
Menace
Crisis
Big Boy Tomato
East Town Pirates
Pussycat And The Dirty Johnsons
The Warriors
Andy Blade
Nuffin
No Lip
RED (Religion Equals Decay)
Rage DC
The Fanzines
Surgery Without Research
Stone Heroes
Scandal
GYB

Suicidal Tendencies complete work on new EP
Suicidal Tendencies complete work on new EP
Mooner premiere striking new video for Ingkar
Bat Out Of Hell musical set for London run
System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian: Screw vocals - I’m tired of it
Tom Keifer rules out Cinderella reunion
Creeper cover Christmas classic Fairytale Of New York
Listen to We Are The Ones - Lemmy’s final solo recording
Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates to open online guitar school
Myles Kennedy details solo album Year Of The Tiger
Abbath head up Incineration Fest 2018
Listen to We Are The Ones - Lemmy’s final solo recording
System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian: Screw vocals - I’m tired of it
Pearl Jam announce European Tour
Myles Kennedy details solo album Year Of The Tiger
Dave Mustaine blames Lars Ulrich for No Life ’Til Leather delay
Bat Out Of Hell musical set for London run
Creeper cover Christmas classic Fairytale Of New York
Black Sabbath announce Paranoid deluxe edition
Watch Corrosion Of Conformity’s trippy new animated video
