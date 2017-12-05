Moose Blood launch video for new single Talk In Your Sleep

Moose Blood release video for their brand new track Talk In Your Sleep - from upcoming album I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore

Moose Blood have released a video for their new single Talk In Your Sleep.

The band announced the track at the end of November, giving fans the opportunity to download the sheet music so they could play along before the song launched.

Now it’s arrived, along with details on their new album which is titled I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore, which will launch on March 9 via Hopeless Records.

Guitarist Mark Osborne says: “There’s almost a circularity to this album when placed next to our first two. The first is full of songs written by enthusiastic, excited kids who just wanted to get their music out there.

“Blush was more about struggling with some of what came along with that change of lifestyle and I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore is really us trying to work through some of what has happened in our lives as a result of doing this band full time.”

Moose Blood have also announced a 2018 headline tour of North America, with support from Lydia And McCafferty.

Find a list of Moose Blood’s 2018 tour dates below, along with the new album artwork and tracklist.