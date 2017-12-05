 Skip to main content

Moose Blood launch video for new single Talk In Your Sleep

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Moose Blood release video for their brand new track Talk In Your Sleep - from upcoming album I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore

Moose Blood have released a video for their new single Talk In Your Sleep.

The band announced the track at the end of November, giving fans the opportunity to download the sheet music so they could play along before the song launched.

Now it’s arrived, along with details on their new album which is titled I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore, which will launch on March 9 via Hopeless Records.

Guitarist Mark Osborne says: “There’s almost a circularity to this album when placed next to our first two. The first is full of songs written by enthusiastic, excited kids who just wanted to get their music out there.

Blush was more about struggling with some of what came along with that change of lifestyle and I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore is really us trying to work through some of what has happened in our lives as a result of doing this band full time.”

Moose Blood have also announced a 2018 headline tour of North America, with support from Lydia And McCafferty.

Find a list of Moose Blood’s 2018 tour dates below, along with the new album artwork and tracklist.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 02 Oct 2017 Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
News / 3 hours ago Linkin Park share emotional live Crawling video
News / 09 Jun 2016 Moose Blood release Knuckles video
News / 11 Oct 2017 Moose Blood announce 2018 UK tour

Moose Blood I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore tracklist

  1. Have I Told You Enough
  2. Talk In Your Sleep
  3. Just Outside
  4. You Left In The Worst Way
  5. All The Time
  6. Can We Stay Like This
  7. Pull Me From The Floor
  8. Walk All Day With You
  9. Such A Shame
  10. Promise Me
  11. It's Too Much

Moose Blood 2018 UK and North American tour dates

Mar 02: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 03: Manchester Academy
Mar 05: Glasgow QMU
Mar 06: Newcastle O2 Academy
Mar 08: Birmingham O2 Institute
Mar 09: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 10: London Roundhouse
Mar 14: Boston Royale, MA
Mar 15: New York Irving Plaza, NY
Mar 16: Philadelphia Theater Of Living Arts, PA
Mar 17: Asbury Park The Stone Pony, NJ
Mar 18: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Mar 20: Richmond Canal Club, VA
Mar 21: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC
Mar 23: Ybor City Orpheum, FL
Mar 24: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA
Mar 25: Nashville The Basement East, TN
Mar 27: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX
Mar 28: Austin Scoot Inn, TX
Mar 29: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX
Mar 31: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ
Apr 02: San Diego Quartyard, CA
Apr 03: Los Angeles The regent Theater, CA
Apr 04: San Francisco Slim’s, CA
Apr 06: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR
Apr 07: Seattle El Corazon, WA
Apr 09: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Apr 10: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Apr 12: Burnsville The Garage, MN
Apr 13: Chicago House Of Blues, IL
Apr 14: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI
Apr 15: Cleveland Agora, OH
Apr 17: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY
Apr 18: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON
Apr 19: Montreal Fairmount Theatre, QC

From the archive

New Blood: Moose Blood
Feature / 13 Oct 2014
New Blood: Moose Blood
Previous DEPECHE MODE & LIAM GALLAGHER TO HEADLINE ISLE OF WIGHT FESTIVAL 2018
Next  

Latest News

Listen to Gandalf’s Fist's Christmas track Winter’s Mourning
News / 23 minutes ago
Listen to Gandalf’s Fist's Christmas track Winter’s Mourning
News / 48 minutes ago
Bullet For My Valentine make drummer Jason Bowld a full-time member
News / 1 hour ago
Premiere: Steve Vai tackles 60s' R&B classic Sugar Shack
News / 1 hour ago
Director Bryan Singer fired from Freddie Mercury film
News / 2 hours ago
Watch Aisles perform Clouds Motion live in the studio
News / 3 hours ago
Linkin Park share emotional live Crawling video
News / 5 hours ago
Suicidal Tendencies & Wednesday 13 set for Bloodstock 2018
News / 5 hours ago
Nickelback announce European leg of the Feed The Machine Tour
News / 21 hours ago
Foreigner to tour US with Whitesnake & Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
News / 21 hours ago
Neil Young launches his massive free online archive service
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand

Trending News

Mastodon premiere Emperor Of Sand online documentary
News / 23 hours ago
Mastodon premiere Emperor Of Sand online documentary
System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian: Screw vocals - I’m tired of it
News / 1 day ago
System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian: Screw vocals - I’m tired of it
Nickelback announce European leg of the Feed The Machine Tour
News / 5 hours ago
Nickelback announce European leg of the Feed The Machine Tour
Depeche Mode & Liam Gallagher to headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2018
News / 23 hours ago
Depeche Mode & Liam Gallagher to headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2018
HMS Prog - Comedy Of Errors Replace Touchstone
News / 23 hours ago
HMS Prog - Comedy Of Errors Replace Touchstone
Bat Out Of Hell musical set for London run
News / 1 day ago
Bat Out Of Hell musical set for London run
The Blockheads & Sham 69 to headline Undercover Festival 2018
News / 1 day ago
The Blockheads & Sham 69 to headline Undercover Festival 2018
Suicidal Tendencies complete work on new EP
News / 1 day ago
Suicidal Tendencies complete work on new EP
Listen to We Are The Ones - Lemmy’s final solo recording
News / 3 days ago
Listen to We Are The Ones - Lemmy’s final solo recording

Promoted

Top