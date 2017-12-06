Milk Teeth announce 2018 headline UK tour

Milk Teeth will play 11 dates across the UK in March in support of their latest EP Go Away

Milk Teeth have announced a run of headline shows across the UK for early next year.

They’ll hit the road on the Go Away tour in March 2018 in support of their EP of the same name, which launched in November via Roadrunner.

Milk Teeth will be supported by Fangclub and Nervus on all dates – and tickets are on sale now.

Speaking previously about the EP, vocalist and guitarist Becky Blomfield said: “Go Away is faster, more frantic and much more tongue-in-cheek lyrically than Be Nice.

“The songs are reflective but with a fun spin on the subject matter. This EP is a representation of everything the band can do now and the broad spectrum of influences we put to use during the writing process.”

Find a list of Milk Teeth’s Go Away tour dates below.