 Skip to main content

Milk Teeth announce 2018 headline UK tour

News / 37 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Milk Teeth will play 11 dates across the UK in March in support of their latest EP Go Away

Milk Teeth have announced a run of headline shows across the UK for early next year.

They’ll hit the road on the Go Away tour in March 2018 in support of their EP of the same name, which launched in November via Roadrunner.

Milk Teeth will be supported by Fangclub and Nervus on all dates – and tickets are on sale now.

Speaking previously about the EP, vocalist and guitarist Becky Blomfield said: “Go Away is faster, more frantic and much more tongue-in-cheek lyrically than Be Nice.

“The songs are reflective but with a fun spin on the subject matter. This EP is a representation of everything the band can do now and the broad spectrum of influences we put to use during the writing process.”

Find a list of Milk Teeth’s Go Away tour dates below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 22 hours ago TeamRock+ Membership is now £2.99/$3.99!
News / 25 Sep 2017 Watch Milk Teeth in Nearby Catfight video
News / 18 Jul 2017 Milk Teeth share weird and colourful Prism video
Feature / 19 days ago Subscribe to Metal Hammer and save up to 40% this Christmas!

Milk Teeth Go Away 2018 UK tour dates

Mar 13: Bristol Exchange
Mar 14: Oxford Bullingdon
Mar 15: Liverpool Buyers Club
Mar 16: Huddersfield Parish
Mar 17: Edinburgh Mash House
Mar 19: Manchester Deaf Institute
Mar 20: Birmingham Mama Roux’s
Mar 21: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
Mar 23: London The Underworld
Mar 24: Bournemouth The Anvil
Mar 25: Plymouth The Junction

From the archive

Hot New Band: Milk Teeth
News / 27 Feb 2015
Hot New Band: Milk Teeth
Previous MENTAL HEALTH HELPLINE FOR MUSICIANS OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES
Next  

Latest News

Dirty Thrills forced to postpone 3 December UK shows
News / 1 hour ago
Dirty Thrills forced to postpone 3 December UK shows
News / 3 hours ago
Karnataka Announce Indefinite Hiatus
News / 3 hours ago
Stone Sour to return to the UK in June 2018
News / 18 hours ago
Stone Temple Pilots announce US tour
News / 19 hours ago
Mental health helpline for musicians officially launches
News / 20 hours ago
Ally Dickaty of The Virginmarys launches Christmas charity single
News / 21 hours ago
Listen to Gandalf’s Fist's Christmas track Winter’s Mourning
News / 21 hours ago
Bullet For My Valentine make drummer Jason Bowld a full-time member
News / 22 hours ago
Moose Blood launch video for new single Talk In Your Sleep
News / 22 hours ago
Premiere: Steve Vai tackles 60s' R&B classic Sugar Shack
More News

Get Involved

Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!

Trending News

Premiere: Steve Vai tackles 60s' R&B classic Sugar Shack
News / 22 hours ago
Premiere: Steve Vai tackles 60s' R&B classic Sugar Shack
Nickelback announce European leg of the Feed The Machine Tour
News / 1 day ago
Nickelback announce European leg of the Feed The Machine Tour
Bullet For My Valentine make drummer Jason Bowld a full-time member
News / 21 hours ago
Bullet For My Valentine make drummer Jason Bowld a full-time member
Mastodon premiere Emperor Of Sand online documentary
News / 1 day ago
Mastodon premiere Emperor Of Sand online documentary
Suicidal Tendencies & Wednesday 13 set for Bloodstock 2018
News / 1 day ago
Suicidal Tendencies & Wednesday 13 set for Bloodstock 2018
Stone Temple Pilots announce US tour
News / 18 hours ago
Stone Temple Pilots announce US tour
Karnataka Announce Indefinite Hiatus
News / 3 hours ago
Karnataka Announce Indefinite Hiatus
Linkin Park share emotional live Crawling video
News / 1 day ago
Linkin Park share emotional live Crawling video
Stone Sour to return to the UK in June 2018
News / 3 hours ago
Stone Sour to return to the UK in June 2018

Promoted

Top