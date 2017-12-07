 Skip to main content

Queen Kwong premiere Love Me To Death video

News / 14 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Queen Kwong release video for new song Love Me To Death - the title track from upcoming album

Queen Kwong have premiered a video for the song Love Me To Death.

It’s the title track of the Carre Callaway-fronted project's upcoming studio album, which is set to arrive on February 23 via Edison Sound.

Callaway says of the follow-up to 2015's Get A Witness: “This is a total encapsulation of who I am. If you look at my body of work from when I was really young, there are elements of that in this record

“It’s all me, but I think I’ve presented it a lot better than I’ve been able to do before. I challenged myself and I think I put together a cohesive record that’s a really true representation of who I am.”

The album was originally titled On The Mend, with Callaway explaining: “I’m not on the mend – in fact, I think I was in a better place at the beginning of the record than I was at the end.

“I’ve struggled with mental health issues my entire life. And when you’re writing and recording something, you’re really bringing to light things that you’re trying to otherwise keep hidden within yourself.

“You try not to think about these things in order to be okay and then when you’re recording you’re constantly having to bring them up and feel it.”

Love Me To Death is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Queen Kwong Love Me To Death tracklist

  1. Love Me To Death
  2. One Lung
  3. Fools Gold
  4. Raptures
  5. The Happiest Place
  6. Third World Girl
  7. White Whine
  8. Prehistoric Blues
  9. On The Mend
  10. Old Faithful
  11. Sun Of Life

