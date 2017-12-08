Don Broco share video for T-Shirt Song

Don Broco’s video for new track T-Shirt Song features footage from last month’s sold-out show at London’s Alexandra Palace

Don Broco have released a video for their new track T-Shirt Song.

It’ll feature on the band’s third album Technology, which is set to arrive on February 2 via SharpTone Records.

The video features footage from the band’s sold-out show at London’s Alexandra Palace last month.

Speaking about the track, Don Broco frontman Rob Damiani said: “It’s one of the most emotional songs on the record, inspired by a close friend who had just been through a dark break-up.

“While writing the song it was also a difficult time for me emotionally, and one night I found myself in a club where the DJ was playing the Baywatch theme tune.

“Anyone who's been to a cheesy club night will know this is the moment everyone takes off their t-shirt and swings it round their head. I didn't really feel like it, but I joined in and as stupid as it sounds it really made me feel better.”

He added: “That was the start of the process by which I came to realise there was light at the end of the tunnel. This song is about going through hell and coming out the other side stronger for it.”

Don Broco will head out on the road across the UK in February in support of Technology, which is now available for pre-order.