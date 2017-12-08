 Skip to main content

Don Broco share video for T-Shirt Song

News / 58 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Don Broco’s video for new track T-Shirt Song features footage from last month’s sold-out show at London’s Alexandra Palace

Don Broco have released a video for their new track T-Shirt Song.

It’ll feature on the band’s third album Technology, which is set to arrive on February 2 via SharpTone Records.

The video features footage from the band’s sold-out show at London’s Alexandra Palace last month.

Speaking about the track, Don Broco frontman Rob Damiani said: “It’s one of the most emotional songs on the record, inspired by a close friend who had just been through a dark break-up.

“While writing the song it was also a difficult time for me emotionally, and one night I found myself in a club where the DJ was playing the Baywatch theme tune.

“Anyone who's been to a cheesy club night will know this is the moment everyone takes off their t-shirt and swings it round their head. I didn't really feel like it, but I joined in and as stupid as it sounds it really made me feel better.”

He added: “That was the start of the process by which I came to realise there was light at the end of the tunnel. This song is about going through hell and coming out the other side stronger for it.”

Don Broco will head out on the road across the UK in February in support of Technology, which is now available for pre-order.

Don Broco Technology tracklist

  1. Technology
  2. Stay Ignorant
  3. T-Shirt Song
  4. Come Out To LA
  5. Pretty
  6. Play It Cool
  7. Tightrope
  8. Everybody
  9. Greatness
  10. Porkies
  11. Got To Be You
  12. Good Listener
  13. ¥
  14. Something To Drink

Don Broco 2017/2018 UK tour dates

Feb 08: Portsmouth Pyramids
Feb 09: Bristol O2 Academy
Feb 10: Cardiff Great Hall
Feb 12: Norwich UEA
Feb 13: Nottingham Rock City
Feb 15: Birmingham O2 Academy
Feb 16: Manchester Academy
Feb 17: Leeds O2 Academy
Feb 19: Newcastle Northumbria Institute
Feb 20: Aberdeen Garage
Feb 21: Glasgow Barrowland

Don Broco document Reading & Leeds sets in Stay Ignorant video
Don Broco document Reading & Leeds sets in Stay Ignorant video
