New dates added to the Britrock Must Be Destroyed tour

The Wildhearts, Reef and Terrorvision will also play in Leeds, Bristol and Portsmouth

Three more dates have been added to the TeamRock-sponsored Britrock Must Be Destroyed tour. The tour, which features a rotating line-up including Terrorvision, Reef and The Wildhearts, will now visit Leeds, Bristol and Portsmouth in addition to the dates already announced.

"It’s going to be great to find out what was going on in the 90s and what it sounded like." says Terrorvision's Tony Wright. "I’ve seen the pics and so I know we were there – but to experience it first-hand will be ace!”

"Really amped to be hitting the road this May and joining up with the guys from Terrorvision and The Wildhearts," adds Reef's Gary Stringer. It’s gonna be a blast! See you there, happy days.”

“We are honoured to be a part of this legendary tour," says Ginger Wildheart. "Mainly because it means that we’re still alive, but also because it gives us a chance to prove that we were always the best band of this whole bunch.”

Tickets are on sale now (revised dates below).