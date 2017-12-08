 Skip to main content

New dates added to the Britrock Must Be Destroyed tour

News / 26 minutes ago / by Classic Rock

The Wildhearts, Reef and Terrorvision will also play in Leeds, Bristol and Portsmouth

Three more dates have been added to the TeamRock-sponsored Britrock Must Be Destroyed tour. The tour, which features a rotating line-up including Terrorvision, Reef and The Wildhearts, will now visit Leeds, Bristol and Portsmouth in addition to the dates already announced.

"It’s going to be great to find out what was going on in the 90s and what it sounded like." says Terrorvision's Tony Wright. "I’ve seen the pics and so I know we were there – but to experience it first-hand will be ace!”

"Really amped to be hitting the road this May and joining up with the guys from Terrorvision and The Wildhearts," adds Reef's Gary Stringer. It’s gonna be a blast! See you there, happy days.”

“We are honoured to be a part of this legendary tour," says Ginger Wildheart. "Mainly because it means that we’re still alive, but also because it gives us a chance to prove that we were always the best band of this whole bunch.”

Tickets are on sale now (revised dates below).

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 06 Aug 2015 The 10 best Reef songs as chosen by Gary Stringer
Feature / 01 Sep 2017 The Story Behind The Song: My Baby Is A Headfuck by The Wildhearts
Feature / 03 Nov 2017 The 10 best Terrorvision songs as chosen by Tony Wright
Feature / 2 days ago TeamRock+ Membership is now £2.99/$3.99!

Britrock Must Be Destroyed 2018 UK tour dates

May 04: Manchester Academy 1
May 05: Birmingham Digbeth Arena
May 06: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo
May 19: Glasgow O2 Academy
May 20: Newcastle O2 Academy
May 24: O2 Academy, Leeds
May 25: Motion, Bristol
May 26: Guildhall, Portsmouth

From the archive

Britrock Special: how To Make Friends & Influence people
Feature / 12 Jun 2015
Britrock Special: how To Make Friends & Influence people
TeamRock+ logo
Previous QUEEN KWONG PREMIERE LOVE ME TO DEATH VIDEO
Next  

Latest News

Manic Street Preachers launch International Blue lyric video
News / 3 hours ago
Manic Street Preachers launch International Blue lyric video
News / 16 hours ago
Escape The Fate share Do You Love Me lyric video
News / 17 hours ago
Eagles add an extra 13 dates to 2018 North American tour
News / 17 hours ago
Franck Carducci premieres Closer To Irreversible video
News / 18 hours ago
Napalm Death reveal Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs compilation
News / 18 hours ago
Dexter Fletcher returns to the helm of Freddie Mercury biopic
News / 19 hours ago
Porcupine Tree’s In Absentia and Deadwing set for vinyl reissue
News / 19 hours ago
Fairport's Cropredy Convention announces first wave of 2018 artists
News / 20 hours ago
The Raven Age open auditions for new vocalist
News / 21 hours ago
Watch new footage from the Dio hologram tour
More News

Get Involved

Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!

Trending News

Bon Jovi beat Judas Priest in Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame fan vote
News / 23 hours ago
Bon Jovi beat Judas Priest in Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame fan vote
Watch new footage from the Dio hologram tour
News / 21 hours ago
Watch new footage from the Dio hologram tour
Roine Stolt Launches New Supergroup The Sea Within
News / 1 day ago
Roine Stolt Launches New Supergroup The Sea Within
Ghost tease live album Ceremony And Devotion
News / 23 hours ago
Ghost tease live album Ceremony And Devotion
The Raven Age open auditions for new vocalist
News / 20 hours ago
The Raven Age open auditions for new vocalist
Ozzy: I owe my career to the Beatles
News / 1 day ago
Ozzy: I owe my career to the Beatles
Fairport's Cropredy Convention announces first wave of 2018 artists
News / 19 hours ago
Fairport's Cropredy Convention announces first wave of 2018 artists
Watch trailer for Myles Kennedy’s upcoming solo album
News / 1 day ago
Watch trailer for Myles Kennedy’s upcoming solo album
Blondie and Joan Jett join forces for explosive Doom Or Destiny video
News / 1 day ago
Blondie and Joan Jett join forces for explosive Doom Or Destiny video

Promoted

Top