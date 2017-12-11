 Skip to main content

Good Charlotte to headline Slam Dunk 2018

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Good Charlotte will join Jimmy Eat World as co-headliners at next year’s Slam Dunk festival - Pvris, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, Creeper, Thursday & more also confirmed

Good Charlotte have been confirmed as co-headliners of next year’s Slam Dunk festival.

The UK event will take place in Leeds, Hatfield Park and Birmingham on May 26, 27 and 28, with Jimmy Eat World previously announced as the first headline act.

Now Good Good Charlotte will join them, while Pvris, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, Creeper, Every Time I Die, Crown The Empire, Real Friends and Knuckle Puck will also play.

Thursday will also be there in a UK reunion show exclusive.

Thursday’s Geoff Rickly says: “From the very first moment Thursday started playing shows again, we began to ask each other, ‘How can we get back to the UK?’ Well, we have finally found a way.

“We're very happy to be joining some of our oldest friends at Slam Dunk and we have a bunch of surprises still in store. See you soon.”

Frank Carter adds: ‘I cannot wait to play Slam Dunk. This has been an incredible couple of years for us, and I can’t think of a better way to start our festival season in 2018 than showing up and absolutely dominating at Slam Dunk. Get ready, we’ll see you in the Snake pit!’

Along with Jimmy Eat World, other artists previously confirmed were Taking Back Sunday, Sleeping With Sirens, Four Year Strong, State Champs and Trash Boat.

Tickets are on sale now and are available from the Slam Dunk website.

Further artists will be announced in due course.

