Idles and Dinosaur Pile Up for Handmade Festival 2018

News / 35 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Handmade Festival organisers announce first wave of bands for next year’s UK event including Idles, Dinosaur Pile Up, Circa Waves, Little Comets and Protomartyr

Handmade Festival organisers have announced the first wave of artists for next year’s UK event.

It will take place at Leicester’s O2 Academy & Attenborough Arts Centre on May 5 and 6 - and it’s been confirmed that Idles, Dinosaur Pile Up, Circa Waves, Little Comets, Protomartyr and Future Of The Left will play in 2018.

They’ll be joined by Grace Petrie, Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, The Orielles, Delta Sleep, Her’s, Dream Nails, Peaness, She Makes War, Magique, Mellow Gang, Rascalton, Rattle, Crosa Rosa, Eyre Llew and Natalie Evans.

Festival co-organiser John Helps says: “This year’s lineup is a big step up for Handmade and an important one for us to take.

“We want this year’s festival to challenge people’s expectations of what Handmade can be and what we can do with a ‘DIY’ city festival. We hope people are just as excited about it as we are.”

Tickets for the Handmade Festival 2018 are available through the official website.

Along with the live music, the festival will also feature comedy, art, film, performance and photography.

Find the lineup poster below.

