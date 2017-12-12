 Skip to main content

Lemuria announce surprise new album Recreational Hate

News / 21 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Lemuria will release their new album Recreational Hate on Friday - listen to new track Wanted To Be Yours

Lemuria have announced a surprise new album titled Recreational Hate.

It will officially launch on December 15 (Friday) and it’s their first full-length release since 2013’s The Distance Is So Big.

A limited edition vinyl pressing of the album has already been given to fans who purchased a secret bundle package from the band’s website.

It’s become an annual tradition for the band to release a ‘secret LP’ with a 12-inch of their original demo and a collection of album outtakes previously coming out.

To mark the announcement, Lemuria have released a stream of new track Wanted To Be Yours.

The band say: “Thanks to everyone who took a gamble and purchased the ‘secret LP’ we put up for sale back in August.

“We're excited to unveil that the LP you ordered is our new studio album Recreational Hate. Your trust and subsequent purchase enabled us to achieve some great feats with this release, including working with the four-time Grammy winning producer and engineer Chris Shaw.”

Lemuria add: “These songs represent our next step forward. It has been a wild adventure for us to arrive to this moment of releasing the album. Thank you for traveling with us.”

The album will be available to purchase via Big Scary Monsters.

Lemuria 2018 tour dates

Feb 15: Phoenix Rebel Lounge, AZ
Feb 16: Santa Ana Constellation Room, CA
Feb 18: Los Angeles The Teragram Ballroom, CA
Feb 22: San Francisco Great American Music Hall, CA
Feb 24: Santa Cruz The Catalyst Atrium, CA

