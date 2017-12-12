 Skip to main content

The Cure announced as British Summer Time 2018 headliner

News / 12 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

The Cure will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a headline set at London’s British Summer Time 2018 - Ride, Slowdive, Interpol and more also confirmed

The Cure will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a headline set at the British Summer Time festival at London’s Hyde Park next year.

Robert Smith, Simon Gallup, Roger O’ Donnell, Jason Cooper and Reeves Gabrels are the latest headliner to be revealed following the announcements of Eric Clapton and Roger Waters.

The Cure will take to the stage on Saturday, July 7, 2018, for a two-hour set – and they’ll be joined on the bill by Ride, Slowdive, Interpol, Editors, Goldfrapp and The Twilight Sad – artists who have all been influenced by The Cure.

Head of events, filming and commercial development at the Royal Parks, Alun Mainwaring, says: “The Cure choosing to play their exclusive 40th anniversary show here in Hyde Park tops off an outstanding first weekend for BST 2018.

"Flanked by Roger Waters and Eric Clapton, The Cure will play the Saturday night, making their Hyde Park return, having last played here in 2002.

"Since it began, BST Hyde Park has been attracting the biggest artists on the planet and delighting sell-out crowds, which in turn has helped us to maintain this precious park.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale from 9am GMT on Friday (December 15).

Further support artists will be announced in due course.



