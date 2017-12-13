 Skip to main content

Johnny Marr and Maxine Peake release short film for new track The Priest

News / by Scott Munro

Johnny Marr and actor Maxine Peake tackle the subject of homelessness on their new track The Priest

Johnny Marr and actor Maxine Peake have collaborated on a new track titled The Priest and have released a short film to accompany the music.

The project pairs Peake’s spoken word performances with the former guitarist of The Smiths instrumental soundscapes, with The Priest the first taste of their material.

The new song is based upon people that Joe Gallagher met on the streets of Edinburgh when he first became homeless in 2015. Gallagher wrote a diary of his experiences in The Big Issue under the pseudonym James Campbell.

Marr says of the project: “I wanted to do something different and I thought of asking Maxine to collaborate having been a fan of her work.

“We started a creative process that clicked and culminated in The Priest – a song and short film inspired by a facet of modern life as we see it and feel it.”

The video was filmed in Manchester and features Molly Windsor as the main character. Windsor recently starred alongside Peake in the BBC drama Three Girls, which was based on the true stories of victims of grooming and sexual abuse in Rochdale.

