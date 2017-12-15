 Skip to main content

Brian Fallon releases Motown-inspired track If Your Prayers Don't Get To Heaven

News / 23 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Brian Fallon launches his new single If Your Prayers Don't Get To Heaven - taken from upcoming album Sleepwalkers

Brian Fallon has released his brand new track If Your Prayers Don't Get To Heaven.

It’s been taken from the The Gaslight Anthem vocalist’s upcoming solo album Sleepwalkers, which will arrive on February 9 via Virgin EMI. Fallon previously shared the song Forget Me Not back in October.

Speaking about If Your Prayers Don't Get To Heaven, Fallon says: “I took a Motown beat and some fingerstyle guitar and wrote a letter for the times when we feel like our prayers and dreams seem to hit nothing but ceilings. When really, they’re being looked after by our loved ones until they leave the waiting room.”

Fallon will head out on a European tour with his band The Howling Weather throughout February and March in support of Sleepwalkers, which is now available for pre-order.

Find further details below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 2 days ago Classic Rock's 50 albums of 2017
Feature / 3 days ago TeamRock's best 100 rock songs of 2017
Feature / 02 Oct 2017 Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
Feature / 2 hours ago We rank all of this year's Christmas music from worst to best

Brian Fallon Sleepwalkers tracklist

  1. If Your Prayers Don’t Get To Heaven
  2. Forget Me Not
  3. Come Wander With Me
  4. Etta James
  5. Her Majesty’s Service
  6. Proof Of Life
  7. Little Nightmares
  8. Sleepwalkers
  9. My Name Is The Night
  10. Neptune
  11. Watson
  12. See you On The Other Side

Brian Fallon & The Howling Weather 2018 tour dates

Feb 20: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Feb 21: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK
Feb 22: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Feb 23: London Koko, UK
Feb 24: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Feb 25: Bristol SWX, UK
Feb 27: Antwerp De Roma, Belgium
Feb 28: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Mar 01: Berlin Astra, Germany
Mar 02: Vienna Arena, Austria
Mar 03: Nürnberg Löwensaal, Germany
Mar 04: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Mar 06: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 08: Newcastle Boiler Shop, UK
Mar 09: Leeds Beckett, UK
Mar 10: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland
Mar 11: Belfast Limelight, UK

From the archive

My life in 10 songs by Brian Fallon
Feature / 11 Sep 2016
My life in 10 songs by Brian Fallon
Previous ROYAL BLOOD TO LIVE STREAM HOUSE OF VANS SHOW
Next  

Latest News

Susanna shares stream of beautiful new track Freight Train
News / 53 minutes ago
Susanna shares stream of beautiful new track Freight Train
News / 1 hour ago
Prog metallers Baroness Added To Be Prog! Bill
News / 1 hour ago
Whitesnake stream rousing live version of Fool For Your Loving
News / 2 hours ago
Linkin Park share live Sharp Edges video
News / 18 hours ago
Royal Blood to live stream House Of Vans show
News / 19 hours ago
Vote In The 2017 Prog Readers' Poll
News / 19 hours ago
Times Of Grace enter the studio for new album
News / 20 hours ago
Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen launch new track Shipswreck
News / 21 hours ago
BBC suspend work with Josh Homme following photographer incident
News / 22 hours ago
New Tool album will “definitely” arrive in 2018
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Led Zeppelin special edition out now!

Trending News

Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen launch new track Shipswreck
News / 20 hours ago
Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen launch new track Shipswreck
BBC suspend work with Josh Homme following photographer incident
News / 21 hours ago
BBC suspend work with Josh Homme following photographer incident
Vote In The 2017 Prog Readers' Poll
News / 19 hours ago
Vote In The 2017 Prog Readers' Poll
Bon Jovi will invite Richie Sambora and Alec John Such to Rock Hall celebration
News / 1 day ago
Bon Jovi will invite Richie Sambora and Alec John Such to Rock Hall celebration
Def Leppard’s Phil Collen: Hysteria was the best thing we ever did
News / 23 hours ago
Def Leppard’s Phil Collen: Hysteria was the best thing we ever did
New Tool album will “definitely” arrive in 2018
News / 22 hours ago
New Tool album will “definitely” arrive in 2018
Queens Of The Stone Age photography backlash continues
News / 2 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age photography backlash continues
Queens Of The Stone Age's 'Villains' named Classic Rock's Album Of 2017
News / 1 day ago
Queens Of The Stone Age's 'Villains' named Classic Rock's Album Of 2017
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announce 2018 inductees
News / 1 day ago
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame announce 2018 inductees

Promoted

Top