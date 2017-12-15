Brian Fallon releases Motown-inspired track If Your Prayers Don't Get To Heaven

Brian Fallon has released his brand new track If Your Prayers Don't Get To Heaven.

It’s been taken from the The Gaslight Anthem vocalist’s upcoming solo album Sleepwalkers, which will arrive on February 9 via Virgin EMI. Fallon previously shared the song Forget Me Not back in October.

Speaking about If Your Prayers Don't Get To Heaven, Fallon says: “I took a Motown beat and some fingerstyle guitar and wrote a letter for the times when we feel like our prayers and dreams seem to hit nothing but ceilings. When really, they’re being looked after by our loved ones until they leave the waiting room.”

Fallon will head out on a European tour with his band The Howling Weather throughout February and March in support of Sleepwalkers, which is now available for pre-order.

