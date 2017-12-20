 Skip to main content

Watch Royal Blood’s show from London's House Of Vans

News / 13 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Last weekend’s Royal Blood performance from London’s House Of Vans is now available to watch online

Royal Blood have made their performance from London's House Of Vans last weekend available to watch on YouTube.

Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher took to the stage at the intimate venue in the city on Saturday night. More than 10,000 people applied for tickets for the performance, which led to the band live streaming the event.

They’ve now made 11 of the night's 13 tracks available to watch and they can be seen below.

Royal Blood released their second album How Did We Get So Dark? in June this year via Warner Bros and they’ll head to Australia and New Zealand in April for further live dates. Those shows will be followed by a North American tour which will take place in May and June.

Find further details below along with the band's setlist from the London show.

Royal Blood live from London’s House Of Vans setlist

  1. Where Are You Now?
  2. Lights Out
  3. Come On Over
  4. You Can Be So Cruel
  5. I Only Lie When I Love You
  6. Look Like You Know
  7. Little Monster
  8. Hook, Line & Sinker
  9. How Did We Get So Dark?
  10. Figure It Out
  11. Out Of The Black

Royal Blood 2018 tour dates

Apr 24: Sydney Hordern Pavilion, Australia
May 01: Auckland Logan Campbell Centre, New Zealand
May 03: Wellington TSB Arena, New Zealand
May 07: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia
May 09: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia
May 13: Mount Claremont HBF Stadium, Australia
May 17: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB
May 18: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB
May 20: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB
May 22: Madison Breese Stevens Field, WI
May 28: Brooklyn Steel, NY
May 31: Pittsburgh Stage AE. PA
Jun 03: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN
Jun 05: Austin Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre, TX
Jun 06: Dallas Granada Theater, TX
Jun 08: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA
Jun 09: Orlando Plaza Live, FL
Jun 11: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL
Jun 12: St Petersburg Jannus Live, FL
Jun 14: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC
Jun 15: Richmond The National, VA
Jul 11: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

