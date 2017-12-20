Watch Royal Blood’s show from London's House Of Vans

Last weekend’s Royal Blood performance from London’s House Of Vans is now available to watch online

Royal Blood have made their performance from London's House Of Vans last weekend available to watch on YouTube.

Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher took to the stage at the intimate venue in the city on Saturday night. More than 10,000 people applied for tickets for the performance, which led to the band live streaming the event.

They’ve now made 11 of the night's 13 tracks available to watch and they can be seen below.

Royal Blood released their second album How Did We Get So Dark? in June this year via Warner Bros and they’ll head to Australia and New Zealand in April for further live dates. Those shows will be followed by a North American tour which will take place in May and June.

Find further details below along with the band's setlist from the London show.