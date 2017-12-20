Watch The National’s abstract video for Sleep Well Beast

The National have released a colourful and abstract video for their song Sleep Well Beast.

It’s the title track from the band’s latest studio album, which was released in September via 4AD.

The promo was directed by Casey Reas in conjunction with photographer Graham MacIndoe and designer Luke Hayman.

Speaking to Billboard, The National frontman Matt Berninger reports that the promo uses Macindoe's images which Reas then layered to create the striking effect.

He says: “If you pause at any time in the video, you see a number of different levels of information happening.

“He’s using a number of different algorithms and tools. It’s a combo of programming, tech and the strange ways you can make that organic. It’s just a bunch of stoner nerds who are into art and rock.”

The National will play two shows in the US in January before further dates in Australia, New Zealand, South America and Europe – including a headline set at the inaugural All Points East festival at London’s Victoria Park on June 2.

Find a full list of The National’s tour dates below.

Main picture: Graham MacIndoe