Watch The National’s abstract video for Sleep Well Beast

News / 14 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

The National launch colourful and abstract video for Sleep Well Beast - the title track from their latest album

The National have released a colourful and abstract video for their song Sleep Well Beast.

It’s the title track from the band’s latest studio album, which was released in September via 4AD.

The promo was directed by Casey Reas in conjunction with photographer Graham MacIndoe and designer Luke Hayman.

Speaking to Billboard, The National frontman Matt Berninger reports that the promo uses Macindoe's images which Reas then layered to create the striking effect.

He says: “If you pause at any time in the video, you see a number of different levels of information happening.

“He’s using a number of different algorithms and tools. It’s a combo of programming, tech and the strange ways you can make that organic. It’s just a bunch of stoner nerds who are into art and rock.”

The National will play two shows in the US in January before further dates in Australia, New Zealand, South America and Europe – including a headline set at the inaugural All Points East festival at London’s Victoria Park on June 2.

Find a full list of The National’s tour dates below.

Main picture: Graham MacIndoe

The National 2018 tour dates

Jan 19: Los Angeles The Forum, CA
Jan 20: Las Vegas The Joint, NV
Jan 23: Mexico City CDMX Pepsi Center, Mexico
Feb 21: Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Australia
Feb 22: Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Australia
Feb 25: Auckland Villa Maria Winery, New Zealand
Feb 27: Brisbane Riverstage, Australia
Mar 01: Melbourne Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Australia
Mar 16-18: Buenos Aires Lollapalooza, Argentina
Mar 16-18: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile
Mar 23-25: Bogota Festival Estereo Picnic, Colombia
Mar 24: Sao Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil
Jun 02: London All Points East Festival, UK
Jun 07: Aarhus Northside Festival, Denmark
Jun 08: Helsinki Sideways Festival, Finland
Jun 15: Dublin Donnybrook Stadium, Ireland
Jun 16: Dublin Donnybrook Stadium, Ireland
Jul 13: Lisbon Nos Alive, Portugal

