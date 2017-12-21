PVRIS vocalist Lynn Gunn reveals she's working on new music

PVRIS vocalist Lynn Gunn reports that she’s been working on new material with “some fun people”

PVRIS vocalist and guitarist Lynn Gunn has checked in to report that she’s been working on new material.

The band wrapped up a run of European shows at the end of November and will embark on a North American tour in mid-February.

And Gunn reveals she’s been using the downtime to put the pieces in place for a new project.

She says on Instagram: “May or may not have spent the past two weeks working on new music and collaborating with some fun people.

“Don't know when you'll hear it – might be 29 years from now, but it's cool and I'm fucking inspired. Glad to get that off my chest. Anyway, see you next year."

PVRIS will kick off their next run of live shows in Atlanta on February 15 in support of their latest album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell which launched in August via Rise Records.

Find a full list of the band’s 2018 tour dates below.