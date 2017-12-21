 Skip to main content

PVRIS vocalist Lynn Gunn reveals she's working on new music

News / 2 days ago / by Scott Munro

PVRIS vocalist Lynn Gunn reports that she’s been working on new material with “some fun people”

PVRIS vocalist and guitarist Lynn Gunn has checked in to report that she’s been working on new material.

The band wrapped up a run of European shows at the end of November and will embark on a North American tour in mid-February.

And Gunn reveals she’s been using the downtime to put the pieces in place for a new project.

She says on Instagram: “May or may not have spent the past two weeks working on new music and collaborating with some fun people.

“Don't know when you'll hear it – might be 29 years from now, but it's cool and I'm fucking inspired. Glad to get that off my chest. Anyway, see you next year."

PVRIS will kick off their next run of live shows in Atlanta on February 15 in support of their latest album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell which launched in August via Rise Records.

Find a full list of the band’s 2018 tour dates below.

Pvris 2018 tour dates

Feb 15: Atlanta Buckhead, GA
Feb 16: Richmond The National, VA
Feb 17: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ
Feb 18: Providence The Strand, RI
Feb 21: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY
Feb 22: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA
Feb 23: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH
Feb 24: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI
Feb 26: St Louis Delmar Hall, MO
Feb 27: Milwaukee The Rave, WI
Feb 28: Lawrence Granada, KS
Mar 02: Denver The Ogden, CO
Mar 03: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT
Mar 05: Seattle The Showbox, WA
Mar 06: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC
Mar 07: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR
Mar 09: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA
Mar 10: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV
Mar 11: Tucson Rialto, AZ
Mar 13: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM
Mar 15: San Antonio The Aztec, TX

