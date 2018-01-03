 Skip to main content

Spotify face $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Spotify hit with a $1.6bn lawsuit from publishing firm Wixen who represent songs by artists including Neil Young, Tom Petty, Tom Morello and Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen

Spotify is being sued for $1.6 billion by music publishers Wixen, who allege that the streaming giant is using more than 10,000 songs without a proper licence.

Wixen Music oversees tracks by artists including Neil Young, Tom Petty, Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen, Stevie Nicks, The Doors, Weezer, Rage Against The Machine’s Zach de la Rocha and Tom Morello, Dan Auerbach, Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon and more.

It’s alleged that the Swedish-based music streaming service features tracks including The Doors’ Light My Fire, Tom Petty’s Free Fallin’ and (Girl We Got A) Good Thing by Weezer without a direct licence and, as a result, Wixen Music Publishing have filed the lawsuit in California.

They are seeking a damages award of at least $1.6bn along with injunctive relief, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In May last year, Spotify agreed to pay $43 million to settle a proposed class action from songwriters spearheaded by David Lowery and Melissa Ferrick. They alleged that Spotify had failed to adequately pay royalties for some songs on their service.

That case has still to be approved by a judge.

