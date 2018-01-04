 Skip to main content

New Years Day cover Pantera, Linkin Park on new EP

News / 4 hours ago / by Scott Munro

New Years Day will release the 6-track EP Diary Of A Creep later this month - featuring 5 covers and a new track

New Years Day have announced that they’ll release a six-track EP later this month.

It’s titled Diary Of A Creep and will arrive on January 26 via Red Music/Century Media.

It’ll feature their brand new track Disgust Me, along with covers of Linkin Park's Crawling, Pantera's Fucking Hostile, No Doubt's Don't Speak, New Order's Bizarre Love Triangle and Only Happy When It Rains by Garbage, which features a guest appearance from Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale.

Vocalist Ash Costello says: “I want to start by saying that it was incredibly difficult to narrow this down to the five songs I wanted to cover the most. Narrowing it down to 20 songs was hard! Let alone just five.

“It felt very important to me to not only pay tribute to the artists that shaped who I am today, but to share it with all of you.

“It’s easy to dismiss where an artist has come from if you have no clue who they worshiped when they were just kids in school, dreaming of being a real musician someday.”

The band are also working on what will be their fourth studio album – the follow-up to 2015’s Malevolence.

New Years Day will head out on tour with In This Moment across North America later this month. Find full details below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 1 day ago 2018: Metal Hammer's ultimate preview
Feature / 24 days ago TeamRock's best 100 rock songs of 2017
Feature / 02 Oct 2017 Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
News / 17 Feb 2016 New Years Day issue I'm About To Break You promo

Tour Dates

Date Venue Location
Friday, January 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Revolution Live Fort Lauderdale, United States
Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 7:00PM 93X WXNX Block Party Cape Coral, United States
Sunday, January 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Hard Rock Live Orlando, United States
Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 7:00PM Music Farm Columbia, United States
Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 7:00PM The Orange Peel Asheville, United States
Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Express Live Columbus, United States
Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Louisville Palace Louisville, United States
Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Victory Theatre Evansville, United States
Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00PM The Fillmore Detroit, United States
Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues Cleveland, United States
Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 7:00PM The Rapids Theatre Niagara Falls, United States
Monday, February 12, 2018 at 7:00PM London Music Hall London, United Kingdom
Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at 7:00PM MTELUS Montreal, Canada
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Rebel Toronto, Canada
Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Voodoo Lounde at Harrah's Casino North Kansas City, United States
Sunday, February 18, 2018 at 7:00PM The Palace Saint Paul, United States
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Las Rageous Las Vegas, United States
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Carolina Rebellion Concord, United States
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Northern Invasion Somerset, United States
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Rock on the Range Columbus, United States
Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Rocklahoma Pryor, United States

From the archive

New Years Day: Malevolence
Review / 13 Oct 2015
New Years Day: Malevolence
TeamRock+ logo
Album Review
Previous SPOTIFY FACE $1.6 BILLION COPYRIGHT LAWSUIT
Next GREEN DAY’S BILLIE JOE ARMSTRONG SLAMS TRUMP-SUPPORTING FAN

Latest News

Skindred begin work on album no.7
News / 54 minutes ago
Skindred begin work on album no.7
News / 1 hour ago
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong slams Trump-supporting fan
News / 2 hours ago
Red Fang to launch their own brand of wine
News / 2 hours ago
Architects talk moving forward without Tom Searle
News / 2 hours ago
Beatrix Players announce 2018 live dates
News / 21 hours ago
Watch Circuline’s live video for Summit
News / 22 hours ago
Motorhead ex Phil Campbell talks “trippy” Hawkwind cover
News / 23 hours ago
Satyricon are still planning an album of covers
News / 1 day ago
Former Purson vocalist Rosalie Cunningham reveals future plans
News / 1 day ago
Spotify face $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Led Zeppelin special edition out now!

Trending News

Spotify face $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit
News / 1 day ago
Spotify face $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit
Marilyn Manson opens up on Twiggy Ramirez sacking
News / 1 day ago
Marilyn Manson opens up on Twiggy Ramirez sacking
Former Purson vocalist Rosalie Cunningham reveals future plans
News / 1 day ago
Former Purson vocalist Rosalie Cunningham reveals future plans
Guns N’ Roses: Slash recalls “surreal” reunion show
News / 1 day ago
Guns N’ Roses: Slash recalls “surreal” reunion show
Motorhead ex Phil Campbell talks “trippy” Hawkwind cover
News / 22 hours ago
Motorhead ex Phil Campbell talks “trippy” Hawkwind cover
Chris Cornell fans asked to stop filming at his grave
News / 1 day ago
Chris Cornell fans asked to stop filming at his grave
Andy Poole To Leave Big Big Train
News / 2 days ago
Andy Poole To Leave Big Big Train
TRC kick off 2018 with video for new track Moaner
News / 3 days ago
TRC kick off 2018 with video for new track Moaner
Hellyeah release Startariot lyric video
News / 20 Aug 2016
Hellyeah release Startariot lyric video

Promoted

Top