New Years Day cover Pantera, Linkin Park on new EP

New Years Day will release the 6-track EP Diary Of A Creep later this month - featuring 5 covers and a new track

New Years Day have announced that they’ll release a six-track EP later this month.

It’s titled Diary Of A Creep and will arrive on January 26 via Red Music/Century Media.

It’ll feature their brand new track Disgust Me, along with covers of Linkin Park's Crawling, Pantera's Fucking Hostile, No Doubt's Don't Speak, New Order's Bizarre Love Triangle and Only Happy When It Rains by Garbage, which features a guest appearance from Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale.

Vocalist Ash Costello says: “I want to start by saying that it was incredibly difficult to narrow this down to the five songs I wanted to cover the most. Narrowing it down to 20 songs was hard! Let alone just five.

“It felt very important to me to not only pay tribute to the artists that shaped who I am today, but to share it with all of you.

“It’s easy to dismiss where an artist has come from if you have no clue who they worshiped when they were just kids in school, dreaming of being a real musician someday.”

The band are also working on what will be their fourth studio album – the follow-up to 2015’s Malevolence.

New Years Day will head out on tour with In This Moment across North America later this month. Find full details below.