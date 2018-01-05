 Skip to main content

Tonight Alive team up with PVRIS vocalist Lynn Gunn on Disappear

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Tonight Alive release video for their new track Disappear - taken from upcoming album Underworld

Tonight Alive have released a video for their new track Disappear.

The song features a guest appearance from PVRIS vocalist Lynn Gunn and will feature on Tonight Alive’s upcoming studio album Underworld. It’s set for release on January 12 via Hopeless Records and is now available for pre-order.

Vocalist Jenna McDougall says: “Disappear is a song about the escapist inside all of us. As you can expect from Tonight Alive, the lyrics discuss freedom, but this time with a flavour of anonymity and detachment.

Disappear was written with the intention of sounding neither like PVRIS or Tonight Alive, and aimed to capture the sonic imagery of a long straight highway out of your comfort zone.”

Underworld also features a guest appearance from Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor, who appears on the track My Underworld.

Tonight Alive Underworld tracklist

  1. Book Of Love
  2. Temple
  3. Disappear (Feat. Lynn Gunn)
  4. The Other
  5. In My Dreams
  6. For You
  7. Crack My Heart
  8. Just For Now
  9. Burning On
  10. Waiting For The End
  11. Last Light
  12. Looking For Heaven
  13. My Underworld (Feat. Corey Taylor)

