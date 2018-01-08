 Skip to main content

The Distillers return and announce first comeback show

News / 11 hours ago / by Scott Munro

The Distillers confirm they’re back, with vocalist and guitarist Brody Dalle announcing they’ll play Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Music Festival in May

The Distillers have confirmed their return with news of their first comeback show.

The Californian outfit split in 2006 after releasing three studio albums, with vocalist and guitarist Brody Dalle and guitarist Tony Bevilacqua going on to form Spinnerette.

But last week, Dalle released a short video clip on Instagram with the caption: “The Distillers 2018.”

Now it’s been confirmed that they’ll play Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Music Festival on May 4-6 alongside artists including Jack White, The National, Tenacious D, Jimmy Eat World, All Time Low, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Queens Of The Stone Age. Dalle is married to QotSA frontman Josh Homme.

NME report that further shows in the US, UK and Europe are expected to be announced in the near future.

At the time of writing, it’s not been revealed if an album is being planned or what members will feature in the resurrected outfit.

Dalle released her debut solo album Diploid Love in 2014 and played a set at the Reading festival the same year.

From the archive

Welcome back: Brody Dalle
Feature / 18 Jun 2014
Welcome back: Brody Dalle
