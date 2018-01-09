 Skip to main content

A Perfect Circle close to completing new album

News / 4 hours ago / by Scott Munro

A Perfect Circle guitarist Billy Howerdel says they’re close to wrapping up their new studio album - with a second quarter release likely

A Perfect Circle have almost wrapped up work on their new studio album.

Fans have been waiting since 2004 for a new record, with the band releasing the track Disillusioned last week and sharing The Doomed in October last year.

Now, guitarist Billy Howerdel says the follow-up to 2004’s Emotive should be out in the coming months.

He tells Two Hours With Matt Pinfield (via The PRP): “We are gonna be finished imminently. I’d say in the next several weeks we will be done with this record.

“But everything exponentially happened quicker and quicker towards the end. I think we’re just getting my studio back on from being on the road.

“We are certainly past the half way point and I’d say Maynard James Keenan’s probably further along than I am musically. At least with the finished tracks.

“The songs are there but there’s tidying up to do there on some stuff there.”

And when pressed for a release date, Howerdel replies: “Well, the second quarter is when we’ve always been on track to put out this album.”

A Perfect Circle have a number of tour dates planned throughout this summer across Europe. Find details below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 5 hours ago Geezer Butler: Black Sabbath return not likely to happen
Feature / 21 days ago Could you be part of The TeamRock Team?
News / 19 days ago New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
Feature / 4 days ago Architects return to the cover of Metal Hammer to kickstart 2018

Tour Dates

Date Venue Location
Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Fryshuset Stockholm, Sweden
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Spektrum Oslo, Norway
Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Apollo Brixton London, United Kingdom
Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Zitadelle Berlin, Germany
Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Halle 622 Zurich, Switzerland
Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Rockhal Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Olympia Paris, France
Friday, June 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Be Prog! My Friend Festival Barcelona, Spain
Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Rock the Castle Festival Verona, Italy

From the archive

The 10 best songs by A Perfect Circle
Feature / 28 Nov 2016
The 10 best songs by A Perfect Circle
Previous THE DISTILLERS RETURN AND ANNOUNCE FIRST COMEBACK SHOW
Next  

Latest News

Listen to new Black Label Society track Trampled Down Below
News / 33 minutes ago
Listen to new Black Label Society track Trampled Down Below
News / 1 hour ago
Babymetal’s Kami Band member Mikio Fujioka dead at 36
News / 2 hours ago
Darkher to perform at London’s 8 Years Of Chaos weekend
News / 3 hours ago
Manic Street Preachers share new video for International Blue
News / 3 hours ago
Orphaned Land, Vola and more confirmed for Bloodstock 2018
News / 5 hours ago
Cardiacs Singer Tim Smith Needs Your Help
News / 5 hours ago
Geezer Butler: Black Sabbath return not likely to happen
News / 22 hours ago
Joe Perry wants to record new Aerosmith material
News / 22 hours ago
Kayak premiere animated video for La Peregrina
News / 23 hours ago
The Distillers return and announce first comeback show
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Led Zeppelin special edition out now!

Trending News

Rock producer Chris Tsangarides dead at 61
News / 1 day ago
Rock producer Chris Tsangarides dead at 61
The Distillers return and announce first comeback show
News / 23 hours ago
The Distillers return and announce first comeback show
Geezer Butler: Black Sabbath return not likely to happen
News / 5 hours ago
Geezer Butler: Black Sabbath return not likely to happen
Babymetal’s Kami Band member Mikio Fujioka dead at 36
News / 1 hour ago
Babymetal’s Kami Band member Mikio Fujioka dead at 36
The Kris Barras Band premiere video for new track Hail Mary
News / 1 day ago
The Kris Barras Band premiere video for new track Hail Mary
Danzig plan 30th anniversary shows
News / 1 day ago
Danzig plan 30th anniversary shows
Ray Thomas R.I.P.
News / 3 days ago
Ray Thomas R.I.P.
Cardiacs Singer Tim Smith Needs Your Help
News / 5 hours ago
Cardiacs Singer Tim Smith Needs Your Help
Orphaned Land, Vola and more confirmed for Bloodstock 2018
News / 3 hours ago
Orphaned Land, Vola and more confirmed for Bloodstock 2018

Promoted

Top