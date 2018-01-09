 Skip to main content

The Breeders announce new album, single and tour dates

News / 10 hours ago / by Scott Munro

The Breeders will launch their new album All Nerve in March and announce 2018 tour dates - listen to title track

The Breeders have announced that they’ll release a new album in the coming months.

All Nerve will launch on March 2 via 4AD and will be the lineup of Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson’s first full-length since 1993’s Last Splash and the band’s first since 2008 record Mountain Battles.

The album will feature the single Wait In The Car which was unveiled in October last year - and The Breeders have also made the title track available to stream. Listen to it below.

In addition, they’ve lined up a run of shows across North America, the UK and Europe which will take place throughout April, May, June and July.

All Nerve will be released on CD, standard black vinyl and on digital formats, with a limited edition orange vinyl featuring an alternative sleeve available exclusively through independent record stores.

Those ordering through 4AD’s online store can bundle their album with the third in the Wait In The Car 7-inch single series. The limited red vinyl also features a cover of Mike Nesmith’s Joanne.

Find the All Nerve cover art and tracklist below, along with The Breeders’ 2018 tour dates.

The Breeders All Nerve tracklist

  1. Nervous Mary
  2. Wait In The Car
  3. All Nerve
  4. MetaGoth
  5. Spacewoman
  6. Walking With The Killer
  7. Howl At The Summit
  8. Archangel’s Thunderbird
  9. Dawn: Making An Effort
  10. Skinhead #2
  11. Blues At The Acropolis

The Breeders 2018 tour dates

Apr 07: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA
Apr 08: San Fransisco The Masonic, CA
Apr 13: Seattle Showbox, WA
Apr 15: Boise Knitting Factory, ID
Apr 16: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Apr 18: Denver The Ogden Theatre, CO
Apr 22: Dallas House Of Blues, TX
Apr 23: Houston House Of Blues, TX
May 04: Boston House Of Blues, MA
May 06: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON
May 08: Chicago The vic Theatre, IL
May 11: Kansas City The Truman, MO
May 27: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
May 28: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms, UK
May 29: Leeds Stylus, UK
May 30: London Roundhouse, UK
Jun 02: Cognac Westrock, France
Jun 05: Ferrara Cortile Estense, Italy
Jun 06: Milan Santeria, Italy
Jun 26: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland
Jun 28: Stockholm Gruna Lund, Sweden
Jul 03: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany
Jul 04: Cologne Gloria, Germany
Jul 10: Bristol Academy, UK
Jul 11: Birmingham Institute, UK
Jul 13: Manchester Ritz, UK

From the archive

The Breeders return with new track Wait In The Car
News / 03 Oct 2017
The Breeders return with new track Wait In The Car
Previous A PERFECT CIRCLE CLOSE TO COMPLETING NEW ALBUM
Next  

Latest News

Radiohead reported to be suing Lana Del Rey for her song’s similarity to Creep
News / 10 hours ago
Radiohead reported to be suing Lana Del Rey for her song’s similarity to Creep
News / 11 hours ago
Immortal complete work on new album
News / 11 hours ago
PFM Added To HMS Prog Bill
News / 12 hours ago
Listen to new Black Label Society track Trampled Down Below
News / 13 hours ago
Babymetal’s Kami Band member Mikio Fujioka dead at 36
News / 14 hours ago
Darkher to perform at London’s 8 Years Of Chaos weekend
News / 14 hours ago
Manic Street Preachers share new video for International Blue
News / 15 hours ago
Orphaned Land, Vola and more confirmed for Bloodstock 2018
News / 16 hours ago
A Perfect Circle close to completing new album
News / 16 hours ago
Cardiacs Singer Tim Smith Needs Your Help
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Led Zeppelin special edition out now!

Trending News

Babymetal’s Kami Band member Mikio Fujioka dead at 36
News / 13 hours ago
Babymetal’s Kami Band member Mikio Fujioka dead at 36
Geezer Butler: Black Sabbath return not likely to happen
News / 17 hours ago
Geezer Butler: Black Sabbath return not likely to happen
Rock producer Chris Tsangarides dead at 61
News / 1 day ago
Rock producer Chris Tsangarides dead at 61
The Distillers return and announce first comeback show
News / 1 day ago
The Distillers return and announce first comeback show
Cardiacs Singer Tim Smith Needs Your Help
News / 16 hours ago
Cardiacs Singer Tim Smith Needs Your Help
Manic Street Preachers share new video for International Blue
News / 14 hours ago
Manic Street Preachers share new video for International Blue
PFM Added To HMS Prog Bill
News / 11 hours ago
PFM Added To HMS Prog Bill
A Perfect Circle close to completing new album
News / 16 hours ago
A Perfect Circle close to completing new album
Radiohead reported to be suing Lana Del Rey for her song’s similarity to Creep
News / 10 hours ago
Radiohead reported to be suing Lana Del Rey for her song’s similarity to Creep

Promoted

Top