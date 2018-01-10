Listen to Black Rebel Motorcycle Club’s moody new track Echo

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club launch their new single Echo - taken from upcoming album Wrong Creatures

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club have launched a stream of their new single Echo.

It will feature on the band’s upcoming album Wrong Creatures, which will be released on Friday (January 12) via Abstract Dragon.

Peter Hayes, Robert Levon Been and Leah Shapiro previously released Little Thing Gone Wild, Haunt and King Of Bones from the follow-up to 2013's Specter At The Feast.

Speaking previously about Wrong Creatures, Hayes said: “I find myself writing about death a lot. I find myself having a discussion with death, which sounds dark. For me, it's dark humour.”

Been added: “We are truly an island – come hell or high water, so it’s usually best to dress accordingly. Though I’m not sure what the proper attire is when drowning in fire. But leather usually goes with everything.”

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club will head out on tour across North America from next week. Find a full list of their 2018 live dates below.

Wrong Creatures is now available for pre-order.