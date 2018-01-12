 Skip to main content

Sleater-Kinney planning new studio album

News / 4 hours ago

US indie outfit Sleater-Kinney are back in the studio - but guitarist Carrie Brownstein says they plan on taking things “very slowly”

US outfit Sleater-Kinney have begun planning a new album, according to guitarist Carrie Brownstein.

The influential indie trio were on hiatus between 2006 and 2013, but returned with their eighth studio album No Cities To Love in 2015.

And in a new interview with Billboard based around the end of Brownstein and Fred Armisen’s sketch-comedy series Portlandia, it was revealed that the guitarist has been in the studio with her Sleater-Kinney bandmates, vocalist and guitarist Corin Tucker and drummer Janet Weiss.

But when asked for a timetable as to when album no.9 might arrive, Brownstein says: “Now, just so you know, we’re going to do this very slowly – it’s an ongoing conversation.”

In addition to working on new Sleater-Kinney material, Brownstein is also directing her first movie titled Fairy Godmother, which is scheduled to be released later this year.

It’s based on a screenplay written by playwright Chiara Atik.

