Isle Of Wight festival opens competition to find up-and-coming talent

News / 2 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Emerging artists have a chance to play at this year’s Isle Of Wight festival thanks to a new competition

Isle Of Wight festival organisers have opened a competition to find an up-and-coming artist who’ll play at this year’s event.

The festival will take place between June 21-24, with Depeche Mode, Liam Gallagher, The Killers, Kasabian, Van Morrison, The Script, Blossoms and James Bay previously confirmed.

Organisers have now teamed up with Hot Vox and ReverbNation to find a talented new artist to perform at this year's festival in the ‘New Blood’ competition.

It’s open to artists and bands across the UK, with those interested asked to submit one song via this link.

The festival’s John Giddings says: “There are so many great unsigned artists out there so this is all about discovering them.

“It’s fantastic to give new bands and new talent the chance to play at one of the biggest festivals of the summer, featuring legendary acts.

“It really is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be at same festival as The Killers, Kasabian, Depeche Mode and Liam Gallagher! Every band in the country should be putting themselves forward for this!”

Successful tracks will be forwarded on to the Live Rounds, where artists will be judged by a panel of music industry experts. Fans will also get a vote at each live show.

Tickets for the festival are now on sale via the official festival website.

