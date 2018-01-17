 Skip to main content

Billy Corgan teases Smashing Pumpkins studio reunion

News / 7 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Billy Corgan posts picture on Instagram showing him in the studio with original Smashing Pumpkins members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin

Billy Corgan has posted a picture on Instagram showing him in the studio with original Smashing Pumpkins members, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin.

A possible reunion of the classic era lineup, including bassist D'arcy Wretzky, has been touted for some time, with Corgan reporting he was open to the idea in September last year.

While the picture doesn’t prove a reunion is happening, it shows that the the trio are talking, with Corgan saying: “Not sure what cross-eyed spy took this photo, but we had a visitor to the studio the other day. So many memories when you put the three of us together.”

In October last year, Chamberlin said: “We’re talking about maybe recording next year with the Pumpkins and I want to make sure if that happens, that I bring some really different stuff to the table.

“The purpose of this sabbatical needs to be revealed in the music. I’m counting on everyone bringing some new shit to the table that is representative of the chance-taking that we’ve always done.”

Wretzky left the Pumpkins in 1999 with Iha following a year later. Chamberlin has been in and out of the group over the years, most recently rejoining in 2015.

The Pumpkins released ninth album Monuments To An Elegy in 2014, while Corgan launched his solo record Ogilala in October 2017.

