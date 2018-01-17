 Skip to main content

Listen to new Moose Blood track It’s Too Much

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Moose Blood release their new single It’s Too Much - taken from upcoming album I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore

Moose Blood have released a stream of their new single titled It’s Too Much.

It’s been taken from the UK outfit’s upcoming album I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore, which will arrive on March 9 via Hopeless Records.

Guitarist Mark Osborne says: “There’s almost a circularity to this album when placed next to our first two. The first is full of songs written by enthusiastic, excited kids who just wanted to get their music out there.

Blush was more about struggling with some of what came along with that change of lifestyle and I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore is really us trying to work through some of what has happened in our lives as a result of doing this band full time.

“We’ve put everything into this album. We always write like it might be the last album that we ever get to make and we’ve challenged ourselves in every way we could on these songs.”

Moose Blood previously revealed the track Talk In Your Sleep and will head out on tour across the UK and North America throughout March and April.

Moose Blood I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore tracklist

  1. Have I Told You Enough
  2. Talk In Your Sleep
  3. Just Outside
  4. You Left In The Worst Way
  5. All The Time
  6. Can We Stay Like This
  7. Pull Me From The Floor
  8. Walk All Day With You
  9. Such A Shame
  10. Promise Me
  11. It's Too Much

Moose Blood 2018 UK and North American tour dates

Mar 02: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 03: Manchester Academy
Mar 05: Glasgow QMU
Mar 06: Newcastle O2 Academy
Mar 08: Birmingham O2 Institute
Mar 09: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 10: London Roundhouse
Mar 14: Boston Royale, MA
Mar 15: New York Irving Plaza, NY
Mar 16: Philadelphia Theater Of Living Arts, PA
Mar 17: Asbury Park The Stone Pony, NJ
Mar 18: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Mar 20: Richmond Canal Club, VA
Mar 21: Carrboro Cat’s Cradle, NC
Mar 23: Ybor City Orpheum, FL
Mar 24: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA
Mar 25: Nashville The Basement East, TN
Mar 27: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX
Mar 28: Austin Scoot Inn, TX
Mar 29: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX
Mar 31: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ
Apr 02: San Diego Quartyard, CA
Apr 03: Los Angeles The regent Theater, CA
Apr 04: San Francisco Slim’s, CA
Apr 06: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR
Apr 07: Seattle El Corazon, WA
Apr 09: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT
Apr 10: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Apr 12: Burnsville The Garage, MN
Apr 13: Chicago House Of Blues, IL
Apr 14: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI
Apr 15: Cleveland Agora, OH
Apr 17: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY
Apr 18: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON
Apr 19: Montreal Fairmount Theatre, QC

