Listen to new Moose Blood track It’s Too Much

Moose Blood release their new single It’s Too Much - taken from upcoming album I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore

Moose Blood have released a stream of their new single titled It’s Too Much.

It’s been taken from the UK outfit’s upcoming album I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore, which will arrive on March 9 via Hopeless Records.

Guitarist Mark Osborne says: “There’s almost a circularity to this album when placed next to our first two. The first is full of songs written by enthusiastic, excited kids who just wanted to get their music out there.

“Blush was more about struggling with some of what came along with that change of lifestyle and I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore is really us trying to work through some of what has happened in our lives as a result of doing this band full time.

“We’ve put everything into this album. We always write like it might be the last album that we ever get to make and we’ve challenged ourselves in every way we could on these songs.”

Moose Blood previously revealed the track Talk In Your Sleep and will head out on tour across the UK and North America throughout March and April.