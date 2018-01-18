Listen to new Eels track The Deconstruction
Eels release the title track from their forthcoming 12th studio album The Deconstruction - announce US, UK and European tour dates
Eels have released a stream of their brand new song titled The Deconstruction.
It’s the title track from the Californian outfit’s upcoming 12th studio album, which will arrive on April 6 via E Works/[PIAS].
Eels singer-songwriter Mark Oliver Everett says: “Here are 15 new Eels tracks that may or may not inspire, rock, or not rock you. The world is going nuts. But if you look for it, there is still great beauty to be found.
“Sometimes you don’t even have to look for it. Other times you have to try to make it yourself. And then there are times you have to tear something apart to find something beautiful inside.”
In addition, the band have revealed a 2018 tour, taking in dates across the US, UK and Europe.
The Deconstruction is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art, tracklist and the band’s 2018 tour dates below.
Eels The Deconstruction tracklist
- The Deconstruction
- Bone Dry
- The Quandary
- Premonition
- Rusty Pipes
- The Epiphany
- Today Is The Day
- Sweet Scorched Earth
- Coming Back
- Be Hurt
- You Are The Shining Light
- There I Said It
- Archie Goodnight
- The Unanswerable
- In Our Cathedral
Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Monday, May 28, 2018 at 7:30PM
|The Glass House
|Pomona, United States
|Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 8:30PM
|Fonda Theatre
|Los Angeles, United States
|Friday, June 1, 2018 at 8:00PM
|McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, United States
|Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 8:30PM
|The Showbox
|Seattle, United States
|Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 8:00PM
|First Avenue
|Minneapolis, United States
|Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Thalia Hall
|Chicago, United States
|Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues Boston
|Boston, United States
|Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Brooklyn Steel
|Brooklyn, United States
|Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Union Transfer
|Philadelphia, United States
|Monday, June 11, 2018 at 6:30PM
|The Lincoln Theatre
|Washington, United States
|Friday, June 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|MVV Reitstadion
|Mannheim, Germany
|Monday, June 18, 2018 at 7:45PM
|TivoliVredenburg
|Utrecht, Netherlands
|Friday, June 29, 2018 at 6:00PM
|Grosse Freiheit 36
|Hamburg, Germany
|Monday, July 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Academy Brixton
|London, United Kingdom
|Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Manchester Academy
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|O2 Academy Glasgow
|Glasgow, United Kingdom