Bad Wolves cover Zombie by The Cranberries in memory of Dolores O’Riordan

Cover of The Cranberries classic was due to feature vocals from Dolores O’Riordan - all profits from sales will go to her 3 children

Bad Wolves have released their cover of The Cranberries classic track Zombie in honour of Dolores O’Riordan.

The singer was due to add to the track at a studio session in London on Monday afternoon, but she died that morning at the age of 46.

The band have now decided to release the cover, with all profits going to O’Riordan’s three children.

Frontman Tommy Vext says: “It was the greatest honour to know she liked our version and wanted to sing on it. We’re deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Dolores and by the fact that she’s leaving behind three children, so we are donating the proceeds from the song to her kids.”

“It’s such a powerful song and the themes are still so relevant, we wanted to release it in her memory."

He adds: "The original lyrics include the line, ‘It’s the same old theme since nineteen-sixteen. In your head, in your head, they’re still fighting.’

“It’s a reference to the IRA bombings during the Irish Rebellion. We changed that lyric to say ‘2018’ and she was really excited about that because the nations may have changed but we’re still fighting the same battles today.

“Humanity is still fighting to assert itself despite all the conflicts.”

The track is available to purchase via this link.

O’Riordan’s death is not being treated as suspicious, but an inquest into her death has been adjourned while the coroner waits for the results of “various tests”, according to the BBC.