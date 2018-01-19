UK government backs plans to help save music venues

UK government backs campaign to help protect UK music venues which are under threat from housing developers

The UK government has pledged their support to the Agent Of Change campaign, which was set up by the Music Venue Trust to protect music venues which find themselves under threat from housing developers.

Many smaller venues, including Manchester’s Roadhouse and the Cockpit in Leeds, have been forced to close their doors in recent years due to issues such as noise abatement legislation. And in November, Bristol’s Thekla reported that it was under threat due to plans for a proposed residential development nearby.

Housing Secretary Sajid Javid says he’ll work with the music industry to improve planning policy across the country, making sure that it will be the responsibility of the housing developer to ensure that their new-builds have adequate soundproofing if planned close to a music venue.

Javid says: “Music venues play a vital role in our communities, bringing people together and contributing to the local economy and supporting the country’s grassroots music culture.

“I have always thought it unfair that the burden is on long-standing music venues to solve noise issues when property developers choose to build nearby."