 Skip to main content

UK government backs plans to help save music venues

News / 3 hours ago / by Scott Munro

UK government backs campaign to help protect UK music venues which are under threat from housing developers

The UK government has pledged their support to the Agent Of Change campaign, which was set up by the Music Venue Trust to protect music venues which find themselves under threat from housing developers.

Many smaller venues, including Manchester’s Roadhouse and the Cockpit in Leeds, have been forced to close their doors in recent years due to issues such as noise abatement legislation. And in November, Bristol’s Thekla reported that it was under threat due to plans for a proposed residential development nearby.

Housing Secretary Sajid Javid says he’ll work with the music industry to improve planning policy across the country, making sure that it will be the responsibility of the housing developer to ensure that their new-builds have adequate soundproofing if planned close to a music venue.

Javid says: “Music venues play a vital role in our communities, bringing people together and contributing to the local economy and supporting the country’s grassroots music culture.

“I have always thought it unfair that the burden is on long-standing music venues to solve noise issues when property developers choose to build nearby."

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 4 hours ago Joe Elliott: why Def Leppard have finally embraced streaming
News / 6 hours ago Between The Buried And Me release video for new track Condemned To The Gallows
News / 5 hours ago Kiss Kruise 2018 to set sail with Ace Frehley
Feature / 03 Oct 2017 The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members

He adds: “That’s why I consulted on this in February last year as part of the housing white paper. I am pleased to finally have an opportunity to right this wrong and also give more peace of mind to new residents moving into local properties.”

UK Music Chief Executive Michael Dugher tells The Musicians' Union: “This is a seismic victory for all those who fought so hard to safeguard the future of music venues across the UK – from grassroots community activists to Britain’s global music stars who have spent years calling for Agent Of Change and recently supported the Spellar Bill.

“Music makes a huge contribution to our country, bringing enjoyment to millions and contributing £4.4 billion to our economy. Supporting grassroots venues is key to maintaining the UK's vibrant and diverse music scene, as well as ensuring we have the talent pipeline to maintain Britain’s position as a global force in music.”

The Agent Of Change campaign had cross-party support and was led by Labour MP John Spellar and backed by artists including Paul McCartney, Nick Mason and Brian Eno.

Last year, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson condemned the closure of small music venues across the UK and called for more to be done to ensure their future.

From the archive

4 of 10 live venues gone in 8 years
News / 07 Sep 2015
4 of 10 live venues gone in 8 years
Previous LISTEN TO NEW EELS TRACK THE DECONSTRUCTION
Next BAD WOLVES COVER ZOMBIE BY THE CRANBERRIES IN MEMORY OF DOLORES O’RIORDAN

Latest News

Bad Wolves cover Zombie by The Cranberries in memory of Dolores O’Riordan
News / 30 minutes ago
Bad Wolves cover Zombie by The Cranberries in memory of Dolores O’Riordan
News / 1 hour ago
Two Yes Guest Passes Up For Grabs At Trinity Charity Show
News / 1 hour ago
Motley Crue’s biopic The Dirt enters pre-production
News / 4 hours ago
New At The Gates album confirmed for May release
News / 5 hours ago
Kiss Kruise 2018 to set sail with Ace Frehley
News / 5 hours ago
Big Big Train Announce Night Of The Prog Warm Up Show
News / 6 hours ago
Blackberry Smoke return with new single and album
News / 6 hours ago
Between The Buried And Me release video for new track Condemned To The Gallows
News / 7 hours ago
Watch Machine Head’s psychedelic video for Kaleidoscope
News / 7 hours ago
Guns N’ Roses share North American tour recap video
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Led Zeppelin special edition out now!

Trending News

Spinal Tap bassist to release star-studded studio album
News / 1 day ago
Spinal Tap bassist to release star-studded studio album
Blackberry Smoke return with new single and album
News / 6 hours ago
Blackberry Smoke return with new single and album
Guns N’ Roses share North American tour recap video
News / 7 hours ago
Guns N’ Roses share North American tour recap video
Big Big Train Announce Night Of The Prog Warm Up Show
News / 5 hours ago
Big Big Train Announce Night Of The Prog Warm Up Show
Watch Machine Head’s psychedelic video for Kaleidoscope
News / 7 hours ago
Watch Machine Head’s psychedelic video for Kaleidoscope
Kiss Kruise 2018 to set sail with Ace Frehley
News / 5 hours ago
Kiss Kruise 2018 to set sail with Ace Frehley
Megadeth and Anthrax men to release Altitudes & Attitude album
News / 1 day ago
Megadeth and Anthrax men to release Altitudes & Attitude album
Listen to new Eels track The Deconstruction
News / 1 day ago
Listen to new Eels track The Deconstruction
Al Jourgensen: Our morality systems are completely out the window
News / 1 day ago
Al Jourgensen: Our morality systems are completely out the window

Promoted

Top