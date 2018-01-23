Download UK adds 65 artists to 2018 bill

Black Stone Cherry, Thunder, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Baroness, Cradle Of Filth, Myrkur, Tesseract, Less Than Jake, L7 and more confirmed for Download UK 2018

Download organisers have added 65 artists to this year’s UK bill.

Ozzy Osbourne, Guns N’ Roses and Avenged Sevenfold will headline the 2018 event, which will take place from June 8-10 at Donington Park.

In November, artists including Marilyn Manson, Babymetal, Asking Alexandria, In This Moment, Body Count Ft. Ice T, Parkway Drive, Bullet For My Valentine and Black Veil Brides were confirmed, but today’s announcement is the biggest yet.

Black Stone Cherry, Thunder, Baroness, Volbeat, Cradle Of Filth, Marmozets, Tesseract, L7, Dragonforce, Greta Van Fleet, Kreator, Corrosion Of Conformity, Von Hertzen Brothers, Myrkur, All Them Witches and more have now been announced, while Korn’s Jonathan Davis will perform a solo set.

A full list of artists confirmed for the weekend of rock and metal can be found below, along with the latest linup poster.

Tickets for Download 2018 are available via the official festival website.