Download UK adds 65 artists to 2018 bill

News / 10 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Black Stone Cherry, Thunder, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Baroness, Cradle Of Filth, Myrkur, Tesseract, Less Than Jake, L7 and more confirmed for Download UK 2018

Download organisers have added 65 artists to this year’s UK bill.

Ozzy Osbourne, Guns N’ Roses and Avenged Sevenfold will headline the 2018 event, which will take place from June 8-10 at Donington Park.

In November, artists including Marilyn Manson, Babymetal, Asking Alexandria, In This Moment, Body Count Ft. Ice T, Parkway Drive, Bullet For My Valentine and Black Veil Brides were confirmed, but today’s announcement is the biggest yet.

Black Stone Cherry, Thunder, Baroness, Volbeat, Cradle Of Filth, Marmozets, Tesseract, L7, Dragonforce, Greta Van Fleet, Kreator, Corrosion Of Conformity, Von Hertzen Brothers, Myrkur, All Them Witches and more have now been announced, while Korn’s Jonathan Davis will perform a solo set.

A full list of artists confirmed for the weekend of rock and metal can be found below, along with the latest linup poster.

Tickets for Download 2018 are available via the official festival website.

Continued below...

Download UK 2018 - confirmed artists

  • Alexisonfire
  • All Them Witches
  • Asking Alexandria
  • Avenged Sevenfold
  • Babymetal
  • Baroness
  • Black Stone Cherry
  • Black Veil Brides
  • blessthefall
  • Body Count Ft. Ice T
  • Boston Manor
  • Bullet For My Valentine
  • Bury Tomorrow
  • Cancer Bats
  • Corrosion Of Conformity
  • Cradle Of Filth
  • Dead Cross
  • Death Blooms
  • DragonForce
  • Dream State
  • Emmure
  • Employed To Serve
  • Gold Key
  • Greta Van Fleet
  • Guns N’ Roses
  • Hatebreed
  • Higher Power
  • In This Moment
  • Inglorious
  • Jamie Lenman
  • Jonathan Davis
  • Knocked Loose
  • Koyo
  • Kreator
  • L7
  • Less Than Jake
  • Malevolence
  • Marilyn Manson
  • Marmozets
  • Mayday Parade
  • Meshuggah
  • Milk Teeth
  • Miss May I
  • Monster Truck
  • Myke Gray
  • Myrkur
  • Neck Deep
  • No Hot Ashes
  • Ozzy Osbourne
  • Parkway Drive
  • Plini
  • Powerflo
  • Puppy
  • Rise Against
  • Rolo Tomassi
  • Savage Messiah
  • Shinedown
  • SHVPES
  • Sleep Token
  • Stick To Your Guns
  • Stray From The Path
  • Sun Arcana
  • Tesseract
  • The Bottom Line
  • The Bronx
  • The Faim
  • The Hives
  • The Hyena Kill
  • The Maine
  • The Pink Slips
  • The Struts
  • The Temperance Movement
  • Thrice
  • Thunder
  • Thy Art Is Murder
  • Tigress
  • Turbonegro
  • Volbeat
  • Von Hertzen Brothers
  • Wayward Sons
  • Whiskey Myers
  • Woes
  • WSTR
  • You Me At Six
  • Zeal & Ardo

