Fizzy Blood highlight ADHD in new video

UK outfit Fizzy Blood release video for their single ADHD - taken from last year’s Summer Of Luv EP

Fizzy Blood have released a video for their track ADHD.

The song originally featured on the UK outfit’s Summer Of Luv EP which arrived last year.

The track was written from the experiences of guitarist Paul Howells, who is diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, while the video was created by Richard Biggs and Jolyon White, who were behind Channel 4’s 2016 campaign We’re The Superhumans.

Howells says: “I was diagnosed with having symptoms of ADHD along with type 2 bipolar disorder at the age of 21, and I guess my experience of it was playing on my mind when I sat down to write that day.

“When we were discussing the song with Richard and Jolyon, they suggested trying to capture the experiences in the lyrics, but visually, and we all thought this was a brilliant idea.

“It immediately spoke to my personal experiences of living with ADHD. The end result is weird, hyperactive, and fucked up. We love it.”

Fizzy Blood will head out on the road later this week supporting Spring King across the UK and have headline dates scheduled at the end of February.

Find details below.