The Damned detail their first album in 10 years

The Damned will release their new album Evil Spirits in April - listen to Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow

The Damned have announced they’ll release their first album in 10 years on April 13.

The follow-up to 2008’s So, Who’s Paranoid? will be titled Evil Spirits and launch via Search And Destroy/Spinefarm Records.

Guitarist Captain Sensible says of the Tony Visconti-produced album: “We deliberately recorded the album retro style. The same way our debut album was made, basically.

“There’s something wonderful about the 70s sounds – glam, rock and punk records, they all sound so great and Tony specialises in beautifully crafted old school production.

“He had us all playing live, bashing it out in the same room with a focus on getting the initial band version of each song as close as possible to the finished thing.”

To mark the album announcement, The Damned have also released the single Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow.