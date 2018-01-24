 Skip to main content

The Dean Ween Group announce new album Rock2

News / 5 hours ago / by Scott Munro

Dean Ween will release his 2nd solo album Rock2 in April - listen to new track Don’t Let The Moon Catch You Crying

The Dean Ween Group have announced that they’ll release their new album titled Rock2 later this year.

It’s set to arrive on April 27 via Schnitzel Records and follows 2016’s The Deaner Album – and to mark the announcement, they’ve released a stream of the new track Don’t Let The Moon Catch You Crying.

Ween says: “This album is a snapshot of the fall of 2016 – there have been a lot of tunes recorded before then and even more since then, but this is my second official solo album.

“I’m pretty proud of this one – it represents the first time that I was able to take what we do onstage and put it on a record. It’s a strange time to be a musician, live music is really your main outlet for making a living. I never thought at this stage of my career that I would be putting in this much time on the road and in the studio, but I am, and I’m enjoying it more than I ever have."

“The only difference now is that my wife tells people that I ‘work nights’ and even with all of that time I put in recording while she was at work or asleep, it’s nothing compared to the amount of time I spend now, and the music is way better for it.”

He adds: “Take a peek into a couple of months of that groove with this album, Rock2. Every little thing I’ve ever learned is somewhere on here, somewhere.

“Maybe you can find a little piece of it that means as much to you as it does to me. There are many more albums like this one sitting on magnetic recording tape at my studio, but this is a glimpse of a couple months of writing and demoing, and about two weeks of tracking with the band.”

Rock2 will be released on limited edition 180g coloured vinyl with gatefold sleeve, specially coloured Digipak CD and via digital platforms.

The cover art will be revealed in due course, but the Rock2 tracklist can be seen below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 23 hours ago Download UK adds 65 artists to 2018 bill
News / 1 day ago Fizzy Blood highlight ADHD in new video
News / 1 day ago The Damned detail their first album in 10 years
Feature / 03 Oct 2017 The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members

The Dean Ween Group Rock2 tracklist

  1. Showstopper
  2. Fingerbangin’
  3. Don't Let The Moon Catch you Crying
  4. Waste Station 9
  5. Love Theme From Skinheads Kicking Your Ass
  6. Someone Greased The Fatman
  7. The Ritz Carlton
  8. This Heart Of Palm
  9. Yellow Pontiac
  10. Pussy On My Pillow
  11. Sunset Over Belmar
Previous DOWNLOAD UK ADDS 65 ARTISTS TO 2018 BILL
Next US VENUE INTRODUCES PHONE LOCKING SYSTEM DURING LIVE SHOWS

Latest News

US venue introduces phone locking system during live shows
News / 20 minutes ago
US venue introduces phone locking system during live shows
News / 55 minutes ago
Family of Slipknot’s Paul Gray settle wrongful death case
News / 2 hours ago
Jesse Leach teases his hardcore punk project The Weapon
News / 2 hours ago
Steve Jolliffe To Perform Tangerine Dream's Cyclone In Full
News / 3 hours ago
Led Zeppelin’s How The West Was Won to be reissued in March
News / 4 hours ago
PFM announce two UK shows following HMS Prog headline slot
News / 5 hours ago
Judas Priest issue Dave Holland death statement
News / 6 hours ago
Kerry King will continue to record after Slayer’s final tour
News / 7 hours ago
Marillion add 3 more dates to their April tour
News / 7 hours ago
Skindred share Big Tings studio video
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Led Zeppelin special edition out now!

Trending News

Download UK adds 65 artists to 2018 bill
News / 23 hours ago
Download UK adds 65 artists to 2018 bill
Deranged Marillion fan builds the Chrome extension no one wants
News / 1 day ago
Deranged Marillion fan builds the Chrome extension no one wants
Dave Mustaine wants one more Big 4 show before Slayer bow out
News / 1 day ago
Dave Mustaine wants one more Big 4 show before Slayer bow out
Wonderous Stories Standard Edition Available For Pre-Order
News / 1 day ago
Wonderous Stories Standard Edition Available For Pre-Order
Kerry King will continue to record after Slayer’s final tour
News / 6 hours ago
Kerry King will continue to record after Slayer’s final tour
Slayer announce North American leg of their final tour
News / 1 day ago
Slayer announce North American leg of their final tour
Myles Kennedy releases lyric video for Haunted By Design
News / 1 day ago
Myles Kennedy releases lyric video for Haunted By Design
Matthews Southern Comfort return with new album and single
News / 1 day ago
Matthews Southern Comfort return with new album and single
The Damned detail their first album in 10 years
News / 1 day ago
The Damned detail their first album in 10 years

Promoted

Top