The Dean Ween Group announce new album Rock2

The Dean Ween Group have announced that they’ll release their new album titled Rock2 later this year.

It’s set to arrive on April 27 via Schnitzel Records and follows 2016’s The Deaner Album – and to mark the announcement, they’ve released a stream of the new track Don’t Let The Moon Catch You Crying.

Ween says: “This album is a snapshot of the fall of 2016 – there have been a lot of tunes recorded before then and even more since then, but this is my second official solo album.

“I’m pretty proud of this one – it represents the first time that I was able to take what we do onstage and put it on a record. It’s a strange time to be a musician, live music is really your main outlet for making a living. I never thought at this stage of my career that I would be putting in this much time on the road and in the studio, but I am, and I’m enjoying it more than I ever have."