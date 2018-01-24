US venue introduces phone locking system during live shows

The Revention Music Center in Houston, Texas, has introduced a new phone locking system to prevent concert-goers from filming or taking pictures during live shows.

They’ve announced that the plan will be in place for Jack White’s scheduled performance on May 1.

The audience will have to place their phone into a Yondr pouch upon entry, which will then be locked. While your phone will remain with you at all times, the pouch can only be opened from outside the main hall using an “unlocking base.”

The venue explain: “This is a phone-free show. No photos, video or audio recording devices allowed. We think you’ll enjoy looking up from your gadgets for a little while and experience music and our shared love of it in person.

“Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and other photo or video-capturing gizmos will be secured in a Yondr pouch that will be unlocked at the end of the show."