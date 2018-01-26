 Skip to main content

Suede to reissue self-titled debut album in March

News / 5 hours ago / by TeamRock

Suede's career-defining debut album to be reissued as a deluxe 'silver edition' to mark its 25th birthday

Suede’s debut album Suede is to be reissued to celebrate the album's 25th birthday on March 30 via Edsel.

The Suede 25th Anniversary Silver Edition bookset will contain the original album, as well as many unreleased B-sides, demos, monitor mixes, BBC sessions and a 1993 live performance. It also includes a DVD featuring six TV performances and an hour-long film of Brett and Bernard Butler discussing the writing and recording of the album.

Originally released in 1993, Suede was widely-cited as ushering in the Britpop movement, and was awarded the Mercury Prize in the same year.

Frontman Brett Anderson says: "I only have sunny memories of those days. It was a wonderful time for us when we were all still young men; wild – eyed and passionate and heedless, when we were still united and mutually purposeful and when it felt like the world could be ours."

"The album is charged with a naivety but it manages to have a feel which I still love; it rages and it screams, it yelps and it whispers and captures some truth of who we were at that moment in our lives: youthful, impertinent, ambitious and flawed."

The album is available for pre-order now.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 16 Apr 2014 Britpop? The Rolling Stones nailed that in 1964...
Feature / 05 Dec 2017 TeamRock+ Membership is now £2.99/$3.99!
News / 6 hours ago Feeder and Ash set for Teddy Rocks Festival 2018
Feature / 02 Mar 2017 Why Senseless Things are getting the band back together after 25 years away
Previous FEEDER AND ASH SET FOR TEDDY ROCKS FESTIVAL 2018
Next  

Latest News

Knifeworld Added To Trinity III Line Up
News / 2 hours ago
Knifeworld Added To Trinity III Line Up
News / 3 hours ago
WASP unleash video for "ReIdolized" version of Chainsaw Charlie
News / 5 hours ago
Korn's Jonathan Davis releases new solo song What It Is
News / 5 hours ago
Robert Plant releases live video of Season's Song
News / 6 hours ago
Feeder and Ash set for Teddy Rocks Festival 2018
News / 6 hours ago
iamthemorning, Leprous and Agent Fresco Unite For Charity Fundraiser
News / 1 day ago
Pearl Jam announce short US Home and Away tour
News / 1 day ago
Listen to new Orphaned Land track featuring Steve Hackett
News / 1 day ago
Lynyrd Skynyrd announce farewell tour
News / 1 day ago
Dimmu Borgir reveal first album in 7 years
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Led Zeppelin special edition out now!

Trending News

Metallica to reissue The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited
News / 1 day ago
Metallica to reissue The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited
Pearl Jam announce short US Home and Away tour
News / 1 day ago
Pearl Jam announce short US Home and Away tour
New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
News / 1 day ago
New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
WASP unleash video for
News / 3 hours ago
WASP unleash video for "ReIdolized" version of Chainsaw Charlie
Richie Kotzen shares video for new single The Damned
News / 1 day ago
Richie Kotzen shares video for new single The Damned
The Cult, Goldray and more confirmed for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2018
News / 1 day ago
The Cult, Goldray and more confirmed for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2018
US venue introduces phone locking system during live shows
News / 2 days ago
US venue introduces phone locking system during live shows
Machine Head launch lyric video for explosive new track Volatile
News / 1 day ago
Machine Head launch lyric video for explosive new track Volatile
Robert Plant releases live video of Season's Song
News / 5 hours ago
Robert Plant releases live video of Season's Song

Promoted

Top