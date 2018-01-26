Suede to reissue self-titled debut album in March

Suede's career-defining debut album to be reissued as a deluxe 'silver edition' to mark its 25th birthday

Suede’s debut album Suede is to be reissued to celebrate the album's 25th birthday on March 30 via Edsel.

The Suede 25th Anniversary Silver Edition bookset will contain the original album, as well as many unreleased B-sides, demos, monitor mixes, BBC sessions and a 1993 live performance. It also includes a DVD featuring six TV performances and an hour-long film of Brett and Bernard Butler discussing the writing and recording of the album.

Originally released in 1993, Suede was widely-cited as ushering in the Britpop movement, and was awarded the Mercury Prize in the same year.

Frontman Brett Anderson says: "I only have sunny memories of those days. It was a wonderful time for us when we were all still young men; wild – eyed and passionate and heedless, when we were still united and mutually purposeful and when it felt like the world could be ours."

"The album is charged with a naivety but it manages to have a feel which I still love; it rages and it screams, it yelps and it whispers and captures some truth of who we were at that moment in our lives: youthful, impertinent, ambitious and flawed."

The album is available for pre-order now.