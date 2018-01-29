Primus and Mastodon announce 43-date North American summer tour

Primus and Mastodon have announced an extensive 43-date North American tour for later this year.

The dates are in support of Primus' ninth studio album, The Desaturating Seven, which was released earlier this year. The tour will hit 43 dates across North America, and they’ll be joined on the road by alt-metal giants Mastodon. All Them Witches will join the two bands on selected dates.

The album and tour sees the return of the definitive Primus line-up: singer/bassist Les Claypool, guitarist Larry “Ler” LaLonde, and drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander, for the first time since 1995.

Claypool says of the album: "It’s a story about gluttonous individuals sucking the colours out of the world. The overuse of resources by the greedy elite, and how the meek masses can overcome them in the end by unifying. It seemed pretty relevant these days.”

Tickets will go on general sale via Primus' official site on Feb 2nd. Presale starts on Jan 30th. See full tour dates below.