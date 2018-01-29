 Skip to main content

The Damned launch futuristic video for new song Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow

News / 1 hour ago / by TeamRock

The Damned release Dave Vanian-directed video for Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow - the first track to be released from upcoming album Evil Spirits

The Damned have released a space-aged video for their new track Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow.

It’s the first song to be released from the band’s newly-announced upcoming album Evil Spirits – their first new album in 10 years – which will arrive on April 13th via Search And Destroy/Spinefarm Records.

The video was directed by the band's frontman Dave Vanian. "It's an optimistic song, even though it is about a dark subject, in a world obsessed by ‘self’,” he says.

“This is a cry for humanity to recognise its humanity before it’s too late. There is a strong influence of Joe Meek here: Telstar was a glorious song about the opportunities of the future. I’d like to think that Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow reflects a similar sentiment.”

Vanian adds: “The exploration and colonisation of other worlds is something we will face in the not so distant future. My fervent hope is that we do not take our fears and prejudices with us and repeat the mistakes we have made on our home planet.”

The Damned tour dates:

Jan 30: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds
Jan 31: Manchester Academy 1
Feb 01: Birmingham O2 Academy
Feb 03: Leicester O2 Academy
Feb 04: Nottingham Rock City
Feb 06: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
Feb 07: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Feb 09: Cardiff Great Hall
Feb 10: Bristol O2 Academy Bristol
Feb 11: Bournemouth O2 Academy
Feb 13: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Feb 14: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
Feb 16: Koko London
Feb 17: London, O2 Forum

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 6 days ago The Damned detail their first album in 10 years
Feature / 05 Dec 2017 TeamRock+ Membership is now £2.99/$3.99!
Feature / 23 Oct 2017 How The Damned wrote Phantasmagoria
Feature / 26 Oct 2017 The Damned: an epic tale of fast living and faster music
Previous FRANK TURNER ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM BE MORE KIND
Next PRIMUS AND MASTODON ANNOUNCE 43-DATE NORTH AMERICAN SUMMER TOUR

Latest News

Primus and Mastodon announce 43-date North American summer tour
News / 21 minutes ago
Primus and Mastodon announce 43-date North American summer tour
News / 47 minutes ago
Anathema Added To Stone Free Line-Up
News / 1 hour ago
Bob Seger releases previously unheard song Finding Out
News / 1 hour ago
Frank Turner announces new album Be More Kind
News / 1 hour ago
Tim Bowness' Pre-No-Man Band Plenty To Have Album Released
News / 3 hours ago
New Nightwish Offshoot Auri Announces New Album
News / 5 hours ago
Steel Panther added to Ramblin' Man festival line-up
News / 6 hours ago
Def Leppard announce Royal Albert Hall date for Teenage Cancer Trust
News / 7 hours ago
Ginger Wildheart announces acoustic album and tour
News / 8 hours ago
Mastodon and Foo Fighters triumph at Grammys
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Led Zeppelin special edition out now!

Trending News

Mastodon and Foo Fighters triumph at Grammys
News / 8 hours ago
Mastodon and Foo Fighters triumph at Grammys
Ginger Wildheart announces acoustic album and tour
News / 7 hours ago
Ginger Wildheart announces acoustic album and tour
Def Leppard announce Royal Albert Hall date for Teenage Cancer Trust
News / 6 hours ago
Def Leppard announce Royal Albert Hall date for Teenage Cancer Trust
Steel Panther added to Ramblin' Man festival line-up
News / 5 hours ago
Steel Panther added to Ramblin' Man festival line-up
Watch Robert Plant perform Led Zeppelin classic Black Dog
News / 13 Oct 2016
Watch Robert Plant perform Led Zeppelin classic Black Dog
Suede to reissue self-titled debut album in March
News / 3 days ago
Suede to reissue self-titled debut album in March
New Nightwish Offshoot Auri Announces New Album
News / 3 hours ago
New Nightwish Offshoot Auri Announces New Album
WASP unleash video for
News / 3 days ago
WASP unleash video for "ReIdolized" version of Chainsaw Charlie
US venue introduces phone locking system during live shows
News / 5 days ago
US venue introduces phone locking system during live shows

Promoted

Top