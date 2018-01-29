The Damned launch futuristic video for new song Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow

The Damned release Dave Vanian-directed video for Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow - the first track to be released from upcoming album Evil Spirits

The Damned have released a space-aged video for their new track Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow.

It’s the first song to be released from the band’s newly-announced upcoming album Evil Spirits – their first new album in 10 years – which will arrive on April 13th via Search And Destroy/Spinefarm Records.

The video was directed by the band's frontman Dave Vanian. "It's an optimistic song, even though it is about a dark subject, in a world obsessed by ‘self’,” he says.

“This is a cry for humanity to recognise its humanity before it’s too late. There is a strong influence of Joe Meek here: Telstar was a glorious song about the opportunities of the future. I’d like to think that Standing On The Edge Of Tomorrow reflects a similar sentiment.”

Vanian adds: “The exploration and colonisation of other worlds is something we will face in the not so distant future. My fervent hope is that we do not take our fears and prejudices with us and repeat the mistakes we have made on our home planet.”